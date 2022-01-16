What Can Happen to Your Heart Health When You Cut Gluten Without Needing It – 1/16/2022

As has happened in the past with other foods, for some time now it seems that gluten has become a great villain. Suddenly, an increasing number of companies started to include in their line some products without the ingredient.

Thus, what was found only in certain establishments, is now present in most markets. And even without having an intolerance or understanding exactly why, more and more people are choosing to reduce or cut gluten from their diet. But why is this happening and what are the consequences of this choice?

However, before we get into the question of the health benefits or harms of keeping or removing gluten from the menu on a daily basis, let’s understand what we are talking about. After all, do you know what gluten is? It is a type of protein found in grains such as barley, wheat and rye.

What they say out there…

You may have heard that a strict or gluten-free diet can do everything from eating healthier, helping with weight management, having more energy, and even improving your mood. The fact is that gluten is not normally a problem for most people. And in reality, none of these reasons given should be considered sufficient reason for a radical change.

The problem is that researchers have not yet confirmed whether these indications are really true. What needs to be clear, however, is that some people have a good — and medically necessary — reason for excluding gluten from their diet.

The main reasons, backed by science and recommended by doctors, are: to treat celiac disease or to avoid symptoms of a wheat allergy. There are also those who restrict it due to an Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or frequent cases of constipation, diarrhea, bloating or gas, however, all for evaluation and investigation of a possible difficulty of the body in contacting the ingredient. . In such cases, in fact, gluten can be dangerous — and a health villain.

celiac disease

Celiac disease is serious and really needs care and attention. We are talking about an autoimmune condition in which the consumption of gluten can cause serious damage to the body, including the organs in the long term.

When an individual suffering from the disorder consumes products that contain gluten, the immune system attacks and damages the lining of the intestines. That’s even when the intake is in small amounts. Over time, severe damage can occur to the intestinal wall. The process causes local inflammation, which can also affect other parts of the body, including the heart.

People diagnosed with celiac disease, when ingesting gluten, may experience: digestive problems such as bloating, gas, diarrhea or constipation, nutritional deficiencies that cause anemia and weight loss. Eating gluten for this group can also lead to skin rashes, neurological problems, depression and anxiety.

Celiac disease should not be confused, however, with an allergic reaction. The allergy begins to manifest itself within seconds or minutes after consumption of the food, and can lead to shortness of breath and other sudden, potentially serious or even fatal symptoms. Celiac disease is usually slower and quieter, with signs that range from mild to severe and last for a long time.

How is the heart affected?

The inflammation identified in people with celiac disease is associated with several types of heart-related conditions, including stiffness in the aortic artery as well as early plaque formation.

Myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, has also been seen in those with uncontrolled and untreated disease. That’s because, in addition to the immune system attacking the intestines, a similar process affects the muscle tissue of the heart, which causes damage and inflammation.

Blood clots and their worsening, that is, a possible heart attack or stroke (stroke) are still linked to celiac disease and the inflammatory complications generated by it.

Sensitivity x Intolerance

On the other hand, a less severe condition is gluten sensitivity, an increasingly common syndrome. In these cases, gluten does not damage the intestines, but generates unpleasant symptoms – some similar to celiacs, such as fatigue, headaches, joint and muscle pain, cramps, stomach pain and gas, diarrhea and “clouded mind”. Despite the discomfort, in gluten sensitivity, the body just reacts poorly to protein.

The origin of symptoms is usually due to dysbiosis, that is to say an imbalance of bacteria in the microbiome (a set of microorganisms that inhabit the various parts of our body).

There are several causes that trigger gluten sensitivity via dysbiosis. It can be the result, among other factors, of the use of antibiotics, chlorinated water and a nutritionally poor diet. The important thing is to know that once the problem is treated, it is possible that gluten can be added back to meals.

And when gluten is not a problem effectively?

Following the trend of removing gluten from the menu, for most people just with the aim of consuming fewer calories, may not be the best way out. In addition to there being no evidence that stopping eating wheat protein makes you lose weight, recent studies have shown that a lack of the nutrient can cause problems.

When someone without celiac disease or a wheat allergy switches to a gluten-free diet, they expose themselves to nutritional risks. While you may have the desired gains, you can do it in other ways.

The fact is that no one should go out cutting anything from the diet without the guidance of an expert. Often, gluten is not the problem, but the number of processed foods we eat, which in addition to gluten, have chemicals, preservatives, colorings, additives, among others.

Research published in the scientific journal BMJ (UK periodical) by scholars of the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard University, both in the United States, point out that a gluten-free diet — in people who don’t have a medical reason to be on one — can unnecessarily increase the chances of heart disease, especially if it means forgoing whole grains.

In other words, according to the researchers, many people who eliminate gluten from their menu end up eating less whole grains and other fiber-rich foods, which are essential in preventing cardiovascular problems. The fiber and phytochemicals in whole grains can help reduce cholesterol levels and diabetes.

There is a need to further investigate the relationship between the withdrawal of gluten from the menu and the increased risk of events that affect the heart. However, if you are not celiac and intend to stop eating wheat protein, it is good to consult a doctor or nutritionist to make the correct and healthy changes.

How do I know if I have sensitivity or intolerance?

There is no test currently available on the market to find biomarkers that indicate gluten or wheat sensitivity. However, if you suspect the problem, do not hesitate to seek a specialist for investigation and possible diagnosis. To prove celiac disease, it is possible to perform a blood test with antibodies.

Remembering that celiac disease is serious, as we have seen, even associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease – which can result in a heart attack or stroke. Therefore, those diagnosed with the condition need to follow a strict, gluten-free diet. There is no cure, but control and treatment.