What is neoliberalism and why some deny it exists



It has been the subject of debate in Latin America for decades, but for many it is difficult to define and others believe it does not even exist: neoliberalism, the word that marked an era.

It is enough to examine the electoral campaign in Chile — the Latin American country that concentrates the greatest influence of neoliberal ideas — to see how this concept is still a watershed in the region.

Kast, on the other hand, presented neoliberal banners, such as the free market and the reduction of state intervention in the economy. His government program mentioned one of the biggest references of this line of thought – the American economist Milton Friedman.

But Kast’s program made no explicit mention of neoliberalism.

This is the reflection of a trend that goes beyond Chilean borders. While the left refers to neoliberalism in a disparaging way, you don’t often hear someone claiming it by name, as Friedman did 70 years ago.

Some experts argue that this economic orientation, whose heyday took place in the 1980s and 1990s, began to lose momentum since the 2008 global financial crisis.

“Neoliberalism is on the defensive,” Brazilian economist and philosopher Eduardo Giannetti da Fonseca told BBC News Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish service).

But what exactly is neoliberalism and why is it so controversial?

Candidate José Antonio Kast's program did not explicitly mention neoliberalism

One opponent, different schools

As its name implies, neoliberalism emerged in the 20th century as an effort to renew classical liberalism. The origin of the term dates back to a meeting of liberal thinkers that took place in Paris in 1938.

Its promoters were opposed to Keynesian economic policies (based on the theories of British economist John Maynard Keynes), which gave the state a key role in preventing crises or recessions.

The Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek, another important reference for neoliberals, argued in his book Path dThe servicegive (1944) that state planning of the economy leads to totalitarianism.

Hayek founded with other intellectuals, in 1947, the Mont Pèlerin Society, a center of economic thought to defend, after the Second World War, liberal values ​​such as the market economy, the open society or freedom of expression.

Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek was one of the great references of neoliberalism

Neoliberal ideas gained traction particularly from the 1970s onwards, when stagflation and other economic problems in the West sowed doubts about Keynesian policies and many governments looked for alternatives.

The conservative governments of Margaret Thatcher, in the United Kingdom (1979-90), and Ronald Reagan, in the United States (1981-89), adopted policies defended by neoliberals, such as the reduction of the State and the strict control of the money supply to reduce inflation.

But neoliberalism is far from a uniform doctrine. It includes several schools, such as the Austrian school of Hayek and Ludwig von Mises, the Chicago school (Friedman) and the Virginia school of James Buchanan — and there are notable differences between them, for example, on questions of monetary policy.

All this makes the definition of neoliberalism difficult, which is even more aggravated, according to some scholars, by the strong disapproval that the doctrine usually receives.

“While the term neoliberalism remains commonplace, using it to encompass a range of things that people dislike makes it difficult to define clearly,” said Ross Emmett, director of the Center for the Study of Economic Freedom at Arizona State University, in USA, he told BBC News Mundo.

Margaret Thatcher's government in the UK pushed several policies that were advocated by neoliberals

A model that can be exported?

Critics of neoliberalism claim that placing the market at the center of priorities, deregulating the economy and dismantling the mechanisms of the State that ensure the well-being of the population has contributed to increasing the distance between the richest and the poorest in several countries.

They add that social inequality has brought increasing problems for democracy and for individuals.

Politically, the left has often tried to demonize neoliberalism. “It is the path that leads to hell,” declared the then Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez in 2002.

But supporters of Hayek’s and Friedman’s ideas argue that neither Chávez nor the rest of the left has successfully demonstrated an alternative.

Other scholars simply deny the existence of neoliberalism.

In Argentina, the government of Carlos Menem was marked by several neoliberal measures

“Neoliberalism? It doesn’t exist!” economist Daniel Altman wrote in The New York Times in 2005, arguing that rich countries never really opened up to free trade.

“There are no new or old freedoms. Either there is freedom or there is not. Therefore, the neoliberal concept is meaningless”, defended the ultra-liberal Argentine economist Javier Milei in August 2021, before being elected deputy in November.

But Argentina, after Chile, was one of the symbols of neoliberalism in the 1990s, when the Carlos Menem government privatized everything it could, deregulated the economy and adopted a one-for-one parity between the peso and the dollar.

These changes were approved by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which referred to Argentina as a model until December 2001, when the country entered a very serious financial crisis and suspended payments on its external debt of US$ 144 billion (approximately Rs. $815 billion) — the largest debt in history.

James Boughton worked at the IMF and was its historian between 1992 and 2012. He denies that the institution had “an extremist vision of neoliberalism”, but admits that the institution encouraged privatization and free market policies in countries of the former Soviet Union and Latin America. .

“The IMF pushed all this forward, so in that sense you could say it was encouraging neoliberal policies,” Boughton told BBC News Mundo.

On the other hand, Giannetti da Fonseca considers it “a serious mistake” for neoliberals to want to deploy recipes from developed countries in Latin America, where there are problems of poverty and scarcity of human capital that, according to him, were more sensitive to classical liberals.

“It is very curious that the only country in Latin America that has carried out a profound and consistent experiment with neoliberal economic policy, which is Chile, has carried out this experiment under a dictatorship”, he emphasizes, referring to the military regime led by Augusto Pinochet ( 1973-90), who was advised by Friedman himself and handed over control of the Chilean economy to the Chicago Boys.

In recent decades and under a democratic regime, Chile has maintained free market policies that have allowed it to achieve a GDP per capita similar to that of European countries and reduce poverty rates. But the Chilean model came into crisis with the protest movements that erupted in 2019 against inequality and calling for social reforms.

“With the exception of Chile, the neoliberalism of Latin American governments was very inconsistent and ineffective, as there were no neoliberal reforms, for better or for worse,” said Giannetti da Fonseca.