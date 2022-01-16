What you need to know about childhood vaccination against Covid in DF

Vaccination against Covid-19 of children aged 5 to 11 begins this Sunday (16/1) in the Federal District. There will be 11 exclusive points for pediatric immunization, which will work from 8 am to 5 pm.

Twenty capitals have already defined the beginning of pediatric immunization and, in 12 of them, it will take place this weekend. Some locations have charged registration on scheduling platforms.

In DF, however, it will not be necessary to schedule. Just show up at the post with an identity document and/or vaccination book. It is not necessary to bring the child’s CPF.

Children aged 5 to 11 years with comorbidities, permanent disabilities or under the tutelage of the State can be vaccinated; and children without comorbidities aged 11 years. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For these audiences, 10,000 doses will be available at 11 fixed points.

See below for vaccination sites:

Children with comorbidities

For children with comorbidities or permanent disabilities, it is necessary to present a medical report proving their clinical condition, according to the list of comorbidities indicated as priorities.

See the list of comorbidities included as priority:

Details and guidelines

Each of the 11 vaccination points will have a technician responsible and three applicators, of which one is for children with permanent disabilities, one for children with comorbidities and the third for children aged 11 years without comorbidities. In these places, four people will control the flow of the public and three professionals will be in charge of screening, verifying documents, evaluating and adapting to the criteria, and providing information about vaccination to those responsible.

The vaccine will be the brand Pfizer-BioNTech, whose bottle is in orange color, aimed at children. The dose of 0.2 ml will be applied in 1 ml syringes, also specific for childhood vaccination, as directed by the Ministry of Health (MS).

Children who have had other vaccines recently should wait 15 days to receive the Covid-19 immunizer. The second dose should be given eight weeks after the first.

If an 11-year-old child turns 12 during this interval, he will complete his vaccination cycle with the immunizer for children, and not with the use of the version intended for those over 12 years of age.

Safety

In other countries, 8.7 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were administered to children aged 5 to 11 years, from November 3 to December 9, 2021, with no serious adverse events observed. Even so, the Health Department teams are trained to identify possible reactions.

In each health regional of the DF, there will be a doctor available to assist in the event of a Severe Post-Vaccination Adverse Event (AEPV). The units of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) are also informed about the vaccination points.

Available doses

The first batch of vaccines that arrived in the federal capital, with 16,300 doses, is not enough to cover the entire expected public. 10,000 units will be sent to fixed vaccination points and 6,000 to the itinerant vaccination campaign, which begins on Monday (1/17). At this stage, children with permanent disabilities who have mobility difficulties, institutionalized children, as well as children linked to social and/or health institutions will be assisted.

According to an estimate by the Federal District Planning Company (Codeplan), the DF has more than 268,000 residents between the ages of 5 and 11, with 40,000 of them aged between 11 and able to receive the vaccine on Sunday. Children with permanent disabilities and comorbidities number more than 18,000.

To meet demand, the expectation is to receive another 39,900 doses by the end of the month. In February, the forecast is that over 94,500 vaccines will arrive in the DF, in addition to another 109,000 in March.