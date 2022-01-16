WhatsApp: See the app changes in 2022

Recently, the Whatsapp launched several functions in its application. However, some users say that more features should be released, such as some that make up the feature board of rival app, Telegram, others of self-interest and those discovered by the WABetaInfo portal. Here are 6 functions that can be implemented in the messaging platform this year.

Hide the “last seen”

Among the tools most requested by users is the possibility of hiding the “last seen” for specific contacts. The feature is already in the testing phase in the messenger and can be accessed in the app’s settings on the “My contacts except…” tab. It should soon be released for the stable platform of Whatsapp.

Admins delete messages in groups

Another function that should be made available in 2022 is the one that gives group administrators the right to delete any message in the conversation, either theirs or the other members. The option will serve to control the flow of the group, in this way, many things can be avoided. When deleting a message, the notification “Message has been removed by an administrator” will appear in place of the deleted content.

It is worth mentioning that the functionality is still in the development phase, not yet being released for the test messenger.

audio transcription

It is already in the testing phase in the beta version of the messenger for iPhone (iOS), the audio transcription feature. The tool is part of the inclusion and accessibility initiative of the Whatsapp. It transcribes speech as on a timeline, allowing the user to check what was said in every second of the voice clip.

react to messages

As with Instagram and Messenger, the intent of the Whatsapp is to allow your users to react to specific messages. For this, emojis will be assigned to the text balloons. The feature was discovered by WABetaInfo in the beta version of the app for Android and iPhone (iOS), but it should soon be officially released.

Print notice of conversations and photos

This is one of the most requested features by users of the Whatsapp. It would prevent contacts from taking screenshots of messages in the conversation or photos sent with single view. Also, if the person tried to capture the screen, the sender would be notified immediately. Although it is very interesting, WhatsApp has no interest in releasing this functionality as it could involve privacy requirements of the messenger. However, there may be a change that makes the company change its mind.

Edit already sent messages

It is worth mentioning that this functionality can already be found in the rival app of Whatsapp, Telegram. With it, it is possible to edit the messages already sent, in this way, instead of sending another message correcting itself, it is possible to pick up the same and edit it. When selecting the “Edit” option, it is possible for the user to rewrite the sent text. There is still no information about the implementation of the feature on the platform.