‘Wheel of foundlings’ · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will freak out when he discovers that Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) has escaped from the asylum and hid at Quinta da Boa Vista in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The villain will go to the imperial residence to get the girl, who will demand to know the whereabouts of her daughter, Mercedes. Without scruples, the deputy will invent a lie to torture the woman even more. “I played in the foundling wheel”, the bad character will trigger in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the politician kidnapped the baby after he threw Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) off a cliff and locked the nun in an asylum. The crook also revealed that he intends to raise the girl so that one day he can marry her.

But the corrupt’s plans will be threatened after a new passage of time in the plot. Nélio will return from “Beyond” willing to denounce the crimes of his ex-boss, and Dolores will escape from the asylum with the help of Celestina (Bel Kutner) and Nicolau (Cássio Pandolfi).

In the scenes that will air on January 22 , Tonico will discover that the woman has escaped from the medical unit and will go to the palace to confront her. “Don’t even try to trick me. I know it was you who helped my wife’s patient to escape!”, the politician yelled, pointing his finger at the Baroness of Urú.

Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont) will appear in front of the villain. “If you think you can drag me back to that asylum, you’re wrong! I would have given anything to see your face when Nelio appeared in front of you! It’s the end of the line for you, monster! I want my daughter back! Where is she?” , will put pressure on the young woman.

“And will I know about your offspring? I don’t know where it is!”, the evil one will retort. “You’ve got Mercedes! You showed me her picture on your lap, you bastard!”, the housewife will revolt. “That’s crazy, that crazy head of yours!”, will mock the character of Alexandre Nero.

“Enough! Speak up! What did you do with the girl?”, Celestina will demand. “I played in the foundling circle! Satisfied?”, will shoot the owner of the newspaper O Berro. Furious, Dolores will attack her husband and slap him non-stop:

“You monster! You bastard! I want my daughter!” Dom Pedro 2º’s rival (Selton Mello) will hold the Bahian woman by the wrists. “Are you nervous, donkey? I’ll tame you now!”, threatens the deputy.

Dolores will suffer with the absence of her daughter

Teresa defends Dolores and expels Tonico

Desperate with the scene, the baroness will scream for help and will draw the attention of Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella). The monarch will enter the room already accompanied by two guards: “What does that mean? You are in the imperial residence!”.

“You can be the empress, but you have no right to interfere in my marriage!”, will reply the heir of Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim). Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will once again question the fate of her heiress.

“Don’t worry, Dolores, Justice will take care of that too. In fact, it’s not up to me to intervene in anyone’s private life. But I have every right, the duty, to demand the investigation of all your crimes, Mr. Tonico Rocha! And guarantee their exemplary punishment for each one of them! Until the end!”, will step on the Italian.

“Like my husband’s death! You’ll pay for it, you wretch! Murderer!”, Celestina fires. “Withdraw immediately!” will order the mother of the princesses.

The bad character will pretend not to be shaken when he is shooed away. “It’s even better. I’ve heard too much nonsense for today! Don’t think it’s going to stay that way”, will release the deputy, who will be escorted by the guards. “He has to tell me where my daughter is!”, the character of Daphne Bozaski will cry.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will end next month, giving way to the screening of Beyond the Illusion, starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Find out everything that will happen in soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast:

Listen to “#87 – Cecília crosses the line and pays mico in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqNlkepd1I