Where does Jade Picon’s fortune come from?

After much speculation, the digital influencer Jade Picon (20) was confirmed as one of the members of the “BBB 22” cabin. Among the many memes about the millionaire (who doesn’t touch a doorknob and flushes with her foot) will behave sharing the house with 19 other strangers, many people wondered:

Why is this girl so rich?

With more than 14 million followers on Instagram, the businesswoman owns the clothing brand Jade Jade, and began to gain prominence on the internet by appearing in videos published by her brother, Léo Picon. Today, at 25, he owns the clothing brand Just Approve and was even featured on Orkut, at age 13. At the time, it drew attention after starting to publish photos. A few years later, he became a “Capricho” boy. After that, he caused a lot in the reality show “De Vacation with Ex” on MTV.

Jade, meanwhile, came to prominence precisely through her brother’s videos. She appeared in publications and gained her own, younger audience. It was in this way that she gained relevance among teenagers and began to invest as an influencer.

On social media, she shows her beauty routine, body care and travel. His fortune comes precisely from the work on the internet, in addition to the stylish clothing brand. street wear, with high prices.

Last year, Jade surprised her followers by coming up with blonde hair. However, the change in look was not free: she would have received about R$ 300 thousand to go blonde. In addition, disputed by brands to publish advertising on their social networks, the young woman earns from travel paid by agencies and from brands that fight for a space on her profile.

On social networks, BBB fans have been playing with the sister’s participation in the confinement, precisely because of the size of her fortune. In her closet alone, she has designer bags worth R$150,000 — the prize for second place in the TV Globo game. The winner’s prize? That’s what she did as a pix for her brother.