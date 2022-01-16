Which participant comes out ahead to win? Vote in the poll · TV News

After the disclosure of the 20 BBB22 participants, it is now possible to choose a favorite for the prize of R$ 1.5 million for the first impressions left by the competitors. Globo’s reality show starts this Monday (17). Who is your favorite in the Camarote? Vote in the poll TV news at the end of this text.

For the third year in a row, the house will have two groups: the Camarote brings together the “special guests”, with influencers, singers, actors and sportsmen; and Pipoca has the anonymous who signed up and participated in the selective.

Arthur Aguiar, Pedro Scooby, Brunna Gonçalves, Paulo André, Maria, Jade Picon, Douglas Silva, Linn da Quebrada, Tiago Abravanel and Naiara Azevedo were the celebrities selected by Globo for the contest.

Which of the famous is the one who most deserves to win the BBB22? Vote in the poll below:

Instagram of the celebrities of BBB22

Arthur Aguiar – @arthuraguiar (had 8.1 million followers when it was announced)

Brunna Gonçalves – @brunnagoncalves (had 3.1 million followers when announced)

Douglas Silva – @dsilvaoficial (had 350k followers when announced)

Jade Picon – @jadepicon (had 13.8 million followers when announced)

Linn da Quebrada – @linndaquebrada (had 329k followers when announced)

Maria – @eumaria (had 1.1 million followers when announced)

Naiara Azevedo – @naiaraazevedo (had 5.3 million followers when announced)

Paulo André Camilo – @iampauloandre (had 87k followers when announced)

Pedro Scooby – @pedroscooby (had 1.9 million followers when announced)

Tiago Abravanel – @tiagoabravanel (had 2.3 million followers when announced)

Learn all about BBB22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

