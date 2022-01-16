Which Popcorn contestant is the favorite to win? Vote· TV News

The first impressions about the behavior of each of the BBB22 participants will begin to become evident as of this Monday (17), when Globo’s reality show debuts. But with the disclosure of the 20 competitors, it is already free to choose a favorite to take home the prize of R$ 1.5 million.

Cabin BBB22 ->Choose your favorite among the celebrities on the show

For the third consecutive year, director JB Boninho bet on two different teams to move the game: Camarote, formed by guests, and Pipoca, with anonymous subscribers. There are ten competitors in each of them.

Doctor Laís Caldas, actor and dancer Luciano Estevan, biologist Jessilane Alves, businessman Eliezer Netto, student Eslovênia Marques, medical student Lucas Bissoli, models Bárbara Heck and Natália Deodato, commercial manager Rodrigo Mussi and contestant Vinicius Fernandes are the registered participants.

Which of the anonymous ones most deserves to win the BBB22? Vote in the poll below:

Survey Who is your favorite on BBB22’s Popcorn?

BBB22 participants Instagram

See below the social networks of the members of Pipoca:

Barbara Heck: @ba.heck (had 215k followers when it was announced)

@ba.heck (had 215k followers when it was announced) Eliezer Netto: @eusouoeli (had 11k followers when it was announced)

@eusouoeli (had 11k followers when it was announced) Slovenia Marques: @eslomarques (had 63k followers when it was announced)

@eslomarques (had 63k followers when it was announced) Jessilane Alves: @notassobrejessi (had 9k followers when it was announced)

@notassobrejessi (had 9k followers when it was announced) Laís Caldas: @dra.laiscaldass (had 16k followers when it was announced)

@dra.laiscaldass (had 16k followers when it was announced) Lucas Bissoli: @bissolilucas (had 10k followers when it was announced)

@bissolilucas (had 10k followers when it was announced) Luciano Estevan: @Lucianoestevan (had 20k followers when it was announced)

@Lucianoestevan (had 20k followers when it was announced) Natalia Deodato: @deonaty_ (had 21k followers when it was announced)

@deonaty_ (had 21k followers when it was announced) Rodrigo Mussi: @rodrigo.mussi (had 20k followers when it was announced)

@rodrigo.mussi (had 20k followers when it was announced) Vinicius Fernandes:@vyniof (had 42k followers when it was announced)

Learn all about BBB22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#64 – BBB22: How did the show wear out before it even started?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: