Whindersson Nunes: Popó Freitas thinks about money and already predicts rematch in another boxing match against the youtuber

Popó revealed that for the right amount, he would do another exhibition fight against the comedian

The long-awaited fight between the four-time world boxing champion, popo, and YouTube Whindersson Nunes, will finally happen. On January 30th, the two will step into the ring for the first time., but the boxer is already thinking about even a rematch.

The event card that will take place in Balneário Camboriú (SC), has confirmed fights in other modalities besides Boxing. The event will feature big names such as former UFC fighter Rogério “Minotouro” Nogueira and Olympic boxing medalist Esquiva Falcão.

BOXING: Whindersson Nunes vs Acelino ‘Popó’ Freitas; Rogério Minotouro x Leonardo ‘Leleco’ Guimarãess; Dodge Falcão x Yuri Fernandes; Pedrinho Moura vs Dioguin.

KickBoxing: Matheus Aires vs Igor Merlin.

MMA: Stephanie Luciano x Andressa Romero; Pedro Machado x Marcelo Marques; Mario Sousa vs Antonio Gordilho.

During the press conference, Whindersson revealed what made him accept the fight against the boxer. “What I want to show there, in no way is that I’m better than Popó, I want to show that a normal person can put up a good fight, studied, made the effort. Putting together all the learning and putting to the test a professional, the greatest of all times of our country”, said the comedian. The boxer, on the other hand, thought further and commented on a possible rematch: “Entertainment is good. Money is very good. Doing things is very good. Making eight million a month is very good. If you are interested in doing a rematch, I’m in.”, said Popo.