Who are the new entrants to The Masked Singer? · TV News

A public success and commercial darling, The Masked Singer Brasil will return to Globo on Sundays at 4 pm, starting on the 23rd. Last season, several extravagant costumes caught the public’s attention and were essential to build the atmosphere of mystery. This will be repeated in the new year, which will bring changes in the cast.

Champion of the first edition, Priscilla Alcântara takes the backstage in place of Camilla de Lucas. Tatá Werneck replaces singer Simone on the judging team, which follows with Taís Araújo, Rodrigo Lombardi and Eduardo Sterblitch. The presentation continues on behalf of Ivete Sangalo.

This Sunday (16), before Sunday with Huck, the station will air a special with news from the second season.

For those who don’t remember, the dynamic consists of musical performances by masked participants. The jury is responsible for commenting and choosing the classified for each phase, and the audience also participates in the decision. At the end of each episode — in total, there will be 13 –, a character is unmasked.

So far, the broadcaster has confirmed the following masks for the second season: Biker, Rosa, Chameleon, Crab, Robot, Peacock, Dragon, Baby, Boto, Pineapple, Butterfly, Coxinha, Ursa and the duo Lampião and Maria Bonita. Check out their visuals below:

Lampião and Maria Bonita

REPRODUCTION / TV GLOBO

First duo to participate in The Masked Singer

Bear and Coxinha

MAURÍCIO FIDALGO/TV GLOBO

Ursa and Coxinha at The Masked Singer

Chameleon and Dragon

MAURÍCIO FIDALGO/TV GLOBO

Chameleon and Dragon at The Masked Singer

baby and peacock

MAURÍCIO FIDALGO / TV GLOBO

Baby and Peacock at The Masked Singer

Pineapple and Butterfly

MAURÍCIO FIDALGO/TV GLOBO

Pineapple and Butterfly at The Masked Singer

robot and boto

MAURÍCIO FIDALGO / TV GLOBO

Robot and Boto at The Masked Singer

Rose and Biker

MAURÍCIO FIDALGO / TV GLOBO

Rosa and Biker at The Masked Singer

Crab

MAURÍCIO FIDALGO / TV GLOBO