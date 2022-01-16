who is the rare disease youtuber who died at age 15

YouTuber Adalia Rose Williams, who lived with Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome (HGPS), died at the age of 15. Adalia became known for her videos in which she shared fashion and makeup tips and won fans around the world.

Born and raised in Texas, Adalia Rose was diagnosed with Hutchinson Gilford syndrome, or progeria, at the age of three months. The condition, also known as “Benjamin Button disease”, in reference to the film “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008), by David Fincher, has as its main characteristic premature aging.

Brad Pitt and Tilda Swinton in a scene from “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008) Image: Disclosure

It is an extremely rare and fatal disease, and it got its name because it was studied, initially, by the English physician Jonathan Hutchinson, in 1886, and later by Dr. Hastings Gilford, in 1904.

HGPS accelerates the aging process of children with the syndrome by about 7 times, and is the result of a genetic mutation. According to studies, the disease manifests itself in children who do not have a related family history – that is, it is not hereditary.

Progeria affects approximately one child in every 4-8 million births, and about 400 people worldwide currently deal with the condition, according to the nonprofit Progeria Research Foundation. The average life expectancy of children with the syndrome is 13.5 years, and among the main physical characteristics are reduced body mass, alopecia (absence of hair), thin and fragile skin and stiff joints.

Adalia Rose had a condition known as “Benjamin Button Syndrome” Image: Playback/Facebook

The oldest person with HGPS still alive today is 26-year-old Italian Sammy Basso. Doctor in molecular biology, he studies to find a cure for his disease.

Fame on YouTube

Adalia was born on December 10, 2006, and was raised by her mother with her adoptive father. Despite her daughter’s immense popularity, her mother, Natalia Amozurrutia (29), never mentioned the girl’s biological father.

Popularity came when Adalia began posting videos on the internet in 2012, talking as much about her health and genetic condition as about her family amenities and dance and makeup tutorials. She quickly gained millions of fans. His channel, today, has 2.92 million subscribers.

She is survived by her parents and three younger siblings: Marcelo (9), Niko (6) and Emi (4).