Widespread fight after Inter and Portuguesa in Copinha

In a very disputed and goalless match, Internacional and Portuguesa decided the classification in Copinha on penalties. By 5 to 3, Colorado secured passage to the round of 16 and now faces Palmeiras.

After the qualifying goal, by the highlight of Colorado, Estevão, regrettable scenes were seen in Santana do Parnaíba. After provoking the Portuguese fans, the Inter players were chased by Portuguesa athletes.

Soon after the end of the match, both technical commissions tried to remove the athletes, but the spirits were already high since the match.

With a participatory crowd, Portuguesa was unable to use the local factor in its favor. Annoyed with strong entries from the athletes of the São Paulo team, the Inter players also took the opportunity to celebrate the classification and provoke the rivals.

Inter in Copinha

With a team considered young for the Copa São Paulo, Colorado has been showing good talent this season.

In the next stage, a clash of giants. Palmeiras, who beat Atlético-GO earlier, are the opponents.

As current champion, Internacional continues to be considered a difficult opponent and is Rio Grande do Sul’s hope for titles in the competition.