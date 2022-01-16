Willian dreams of winning Libertadores for the fourth time: “The group is very qualified”

With two titles for Palmeiras, in 2020 and 2021, and one for Corinthians, in 2012, striker Willian Bigode can win the Libertadores Cup for the fourth time, now wearing the Fluminense shirt. In a press conference, the athlete commented on the qualified group of the Tricolor and believes that it is possible to earn more in this cup.

– Where I went, I managed to find winning groups, groups with quality athletes and with this characteristic also of a competitive group, of a united group, where this respect, this healthy dispute for their space, having a good management… So, when I arrive at Fluminense, even before signing, I already knew about this good information. – he said, adding:

– I knew about the quality of the group, which here was really a very familiar environment, a group that is very respected, with these kids with a lot of potential, who have added a lot within the team, so I arrive here with this confidence, conviction that we we have everything to be able to compete and win these titles. Of course, the other teams are also preparing to win, we know the level that is today here in Brazil, the difficulty, however, Fluminense is building a very competitive group, very qualified – he said.