With 2,800 stores across the country, Cacau Show plans international expansion – Economy

After reaching the goal of opening 500 new stores in Parents in 2021, the Cocoa Show is getting ready for a new expansion plan for the chocolate brand, with investments of R$ 110 million planned for 2022. The money should be used in the opening of stores, acquisitions and in the strategy of internationalization of the business, which should open its first office abroad Brazil, in a location yet to be defined.

According to the president and founder of Cacau Show, Alexandre Costa, the company ended 2021 with revenues of R$ 2.9 billion. The performance is 45% higher than in 2020 and also represents an increase of around 20% compared to 2019, the period before the pandemic. Covid-19.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the largest chain of chocolatiers in Brazil had to step on the brakes in its expansion project. In 2020, the brand started operating 122 new stores – 17 fewer than in the previous year. In 2021, however, the chocolate shop regained its momentum and reached the mark of 2,828 units.

“In the medium and long term we want to have about 5 thousand stores throughout Brazil”, says the executive, stating that this number may even double with international expansion.

The executive also does not rule out an arrival at B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange. He points out that the numbers of the Cacau Show are already audited by the company EY (Ernst & Young).

In the opinion of consultant specializing in retail Eugênio Foganholo, from Mixxer, the growth of Cacau Show is the result of the well-established franchise system, which managed to transform the brand into an attraction for investors who intend to open their own business.

“Within Brazilian retail, she managed to develop a business concept that can be easily multiplied”, he says. Despite being born later, the Cacau Show today is much bigger than the Copenhagen, one of its main rivals.

Foganholo also highlights the growth in revenue per unit of the company. According to the specialist, in 2021, the average performance per unit was R$ 1.02 million, compared to R$ 860 thousand the previous year – nominal expansion of almost 20%.

Cacau Show also bet on a new distribution channel in recent times: door-to-door sales. Today, the company has around 100 thousand registered resellers. The segment accounted for 12% of revenue in 2021, surpassing e-commerce, which contributed 10%.

new factory

Cacau Show also opened its third factory in Linhares (ES). The 47 thousand m² space was acquired after the Coke shut down a production plant Matte Leão. The initiative has an eye on the expansion project outside the country, as the proximity to the port of Vitória can facilitate exports.