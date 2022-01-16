With Abel’s confidence, striker already plans Club World Cup: “Scoring goals to help”

Striker Gabriel Veron ended the 2021 season as a reserve in the squad of coach Abel Ferreira, however, the striker is always used by the coach and since his debut as a professional, the young player has collected titles for Palmeiras. With the Palmeiras shirt, Veron has already won: 1 Paulistão, 1 Copa do Brasil and 2 Libertadores.

Veron, who was decisive with an assist for Dudu in the Libertadores semifinal, still wants more with the Verdão shirt. “We are working hard, two friendlies in one day, very tiring, but this is the pre-season and we have to get to the Worlds well to do our best and come back champion. We always try to do our best, many times it’s not enough, but we always try to give our best, work every day, to be able to gain opportunities and always want to score goals in order to help the team”, revealed the young striker.

After designing the World Cup, the striker revealed what it was like to return to his hometown after winning the Libertadores title. “I’m immensely happy to receive the affection of everyone (in Assu-RN), you can see that he is one of the people who left there in search of a dream and today he is able to achieve what he always wanted. So this is gratifying, reason for a lot of happiness, but it doesn’t have to stop here, you have to work to earn more”, said Veron.

Aiming at the high level again in 2022, the Palmeiras squad has already returned to training after a vacation period and continues to prepare for Paulistão 2022 and for the Club World Cup, which takes place in February in the United Arab Emirates. Verdão’s debut in the 2022 season should take place on January 26, for Paulistão, against Ponte Preta.