With CEO Jorge Braga, Botafogo determines SAF Transition Committee

THE Botafogo this Saturday defined the members of the SAF Transition Committee until the definitive arrival of John Textor. The forecast is that the transition is made in 40 days, and can last up to 60 days. The information is from the website “Ge”.

Those selected for the Committee are: CEO Jorge Braga, lawyer André Chame and controller Alessandro Langone, representing Botafogo. While Thairo Arruda and Danilo Caixeiro, advisers to John Textor from Matix Capital.

After completion of the transition, Jorge Braga’s permanence is uncertain. But John Textor is interested in keeping the CEO in the club, who, in turn, wants to understand the project with the American to make a decision.

This Saturday morning, Jorge Braga explained about a statement that had repercussions on Friday, hinting at a possible exit of the executive. The CEO countered saying that he follows the work ‘hard’ within the club.