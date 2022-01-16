With closed doors and no transmission, Corinthians has its first test before Paulista

This Sunday (16th) is a working day in two periods for the cast of Corinthians at CT Joaquim Grava. If in the morning the Corinthians athletes will train, in the afternoon they will go through the first test aiming to make their debut in the Paulista championship, on January 25, at 9 pm, against Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena.







Last meeting between Corinthians and Inter Limeira ended 4-1 for Timão (Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians) Photo: Launch!

Timão faces Inter de Limeira this weekend in the first training game that the Parque São Jorge club will have in its pre-season, which started last Monday (10th).

The opponent chosen will also compete for the elite of Paulistão, but the two clubs will not meet in the first phase, as they are in the same group, A. The meeting between Corinthians and Inter will only take place if the two teams qualify for the quarterfinals of final of the state competition, as happened precisely in the last season, when both fell in the same bracket, advanced and the People’s Team beat the people of Limeira by 4 to 1 in the knockout stage.

BLIND GAME

Unlike some training sessions that were open, the training game will not have access to the press, nor will it be shown by the club through its digital platforms. The only way for the fan to have access to the match will be via excerpts that will certainly be made available by Timão on their social networks.

TESTS FOR SYLVINHO

As he did not train with the ball in the two training sessions he did since he recovered from Covid-19, striker Jô should not participate in the duel against Inter de Limeira, but if he appears, he should play a few minutes. With that, the trend is for the boy Mantuan to start as a starter, at least on top of what coach Sylvinho outlined in recent training sessions.

Corinthians doesn’t have a reserve with the same characteristics as Jô for the attacking range, and is incessantly looking for the market, having dreamed of Cavani and Suárez, but being, at the moment, closer to Diego Costa, in which the team from Parque São Jorge monitors in case of termination of the athlete with Atlético-MG.

As he had to improvise, Mantuan, who returned from injury last season, after more than a year out of the field due to knee surgery, but had few chances, was tested by the offensive zone, as a ‘false 9’. Athletes like Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mosquito can also do the job, but in both cases they lose part of their main characteristics, which is their speed and the game stretched out at the ends.

BRUNO MELO

The left-back has not yet been announced by Corinthians, but he has been attending CT Joaquim Grava since the beginning of last week, and may, perhaps, be a surprise in the training game and be observed by Sylvinho for the first time. In Melo’s position, Fábio Santos is the starter and Lucas Piton is an immediate substitute, but who has been frequently observed by Sylvinho.

IVAN AND BAMBOO

Both have already taken part of the medical exams and are on the way with Corinthians, but should not participate in the training game against Inter de Limeira.

PROBABLE SCALINGS

If Sylvinho uses a team at a time, the tendency is for the lineups to be as follows:

– Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Cantillo; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Mantuan, in the first half;

– Matheus Donelli; João Pedro (Du Queiroz); Lucas Belezi, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Gustavo Mosquito, Paulinho, Du Queiroz (Gabriel Pereira) and Gabriel Pereira (Adson); Felipe Augusto (Jô or Gustavo Mosquito).

Athletes like Carlos Miguel, Xavier, Roni, Luan among others can have chances during the games, but they shouldn’t start times.