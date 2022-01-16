With incredible own goal, Cruzeiro beats Retrô-PE and advances in Copinha – 01/15/2022

Cruzeiro is classified for the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. On Saturday night (15), the Minas Gerais team beat Retrô-PE, 2-0, for the third stage of the tournament and secured the next stage of the competition. The goals were scored by João Vitor (own) and Alex Matos.

The match started balanced, with both teams looking to create chances, but the main move of the game happened in the 40th minute of the first half. In a goal kick, defender João Vitor received the ball and, at first, retreated to the goalkeeper. However, the ball went in the direction of the goal and entered, scoring the first goal of the match.

At the beginning of the second half, Cruzeiro increased the score and took control of the actions in the match. Now, in the round of 16, Cruzeiro will face Desportivo Brasil. The match does not yet have a set date.

The teams started the game in a tense way. Without much danger, they studied each other. Cruzeiro got scared first, when Matheus Vieira hit the crossbar from Retrô, which was the only dangerous move at the beginning of the match. Afterwards, the defenses managed to be better in the match.

The tie seemed to persist when Retro hit a short goal kick. Goalkeeper Lucas Menino came out short and the ball reached defender João Vitor. At first, shirt 3 retreated the ball to the goalkeeper, who was betrayed by the trajectory of the ball on the uneven lawn. It was the first goal of the match. At the beginning of the second stage, in counterattack, Cruzeiro expanded, with Alex Matos completing the goalkeeper’s rebound.

With two goals ahead on the scoreboard, the Minas Gerais team controlled the match and did not suffer. The people from Pernambuco tried, without much success, to create chances of danger for Raposa. The match was decided.