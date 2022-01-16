With planning and opportunism, Putin accelerates advances on “post-Soviet” territory

The deployment of “peace forces” to Kazakhstan and the negotiations over Ukraine were the most recent developments of a policy of “flexing muscles in the direction of neighboring states”.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK

In a period that marks 30 years since the end of the Soviet Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin is accumulating attempts to expand Moscow’s sphere of influence over former Soviet republics.

This month, the deployment of “peace forces” to Kazakhstan and the negotiations (so far without progress – and with the threat of sending Russian troops to Cuba and Venezuela) with the Western powers over the crisis of the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine were the latest developments in a policy of “flexing muscles in the direction of neighboring states,” as the New York Times described it.

Which is not new, as the Russo-Georgian War of 2008, the annexation of the Crimean peninsula and support for separatist movements in the Donbass region (conflict still ongoing) started in Ukraine in 2014.

But in the last couple of years, whether by design or opportunism, Putin’s efforts towards former Soviet republics have become more common.

He supported dictator Aleksander Lukashenko when he quelled a wave of protests in Belarus and sent “peace forces” to secure a ceasefire after a territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan (an agreement signed by those countries and Putin), and Gazprom, Russian state-owned natural gas company, suggested that Moldova’s pro-European government should abandon a free trade agreement with the European Union and stop liberalizing the gas market in exchange for lower fuel prices in a new long-term contract with the company.

In the most daring step of this series of actions, since last year Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine under the allegation of preventing Kiev from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Western military alliance. .

To quell demonstrations in Kazakhstan that were initially related to the price of natural gas and then went on to encompass the need for changes in the country, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (OTSC) deployed 2,500 troops last week.

The CTO, the military alliance between Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, all former Soviet republics, acted for the first time invoked by Article 4 of the Treaty on Collective Security, which provides that an armed attack on a member state is an attack on the entire bloc (President Kasim-Ymart Tokayev described the protesters as “terrorists”).

The withdrawal of CTO troops from Kazakhstan began last Thursday (13), but for some analysts, an important door has already been thrown open.

“Russia was presented with a sudden crisis that it is now seeking to turn into an opportunity. It is interesting that the SCOT has been invoked and in my opinion it is a good move [para Moscou],” Maxim Suchkov, acting director of the Institute of International Studies at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, wrote on Twitter.

“[A ação no Cazaquistão] is marked as a collective effort by Eurasia, not a whim of Russia, gives more legitimacy to actions to stabilize Kazakhstan and reinforces Russia’s position in Kazakhstan and Eurasia, demonstrating once again that there is no other state in Eurasia besides Russia to take care of the safety of their neighbors in case of extreme need”, he added.

However, for Oksana Antonenko, director of global risk analysis at British consultancy Control Risks and a member of global policy at the Kennan Institute, Putin runs the risk of betting too high.

“With military operations in the South Caucasus, Belarus and now Kazakhstan, as well as the ongoing military threat to Ukraine, Russia is clearly strengthening its grip on the post-Soviet space at the expense of worsening relations with the West, the China [aliada que tem seus

próprios interesses na região – por exemplo, compra mais da metade do urânio

exportado pelo Cazaquistão] and the populations of your former empire [que enxergam

Moscou como apoiadora de regimes autoritários]”, he pointed out, in an article published on the website Politico.

“And even if it avoids following Belarus’ destiny, Kazakhstan’s departure from the West will not be reversed in the years to come,” Antonenko added.

In the Ukraine crisis, “intentionally unacceptable demands”

In Ukraine, Russia claims that the concentration of troops on the border is for self-defense only. In negotiations with the United States and European countries this week, Moscow reiterated demands such as a veto on Ukraine’s possible entry into NATO, that there be no expansion of the alliance and that the organization’s military activities not be carried out in countries of the former communist bloc, which have joined the alliance. NATO since 1997 – among them, three former Soviet republics, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

For Anatoliy Tkach, charge d’affaires of the Ukrainian Embassy in Brazil, Russia makes “intentionally unacceptable demands” while “holding Crimea hostage and fighting in Donbass, Russian special services undermine security on Belarus’ borders with Poland and Lithuania, and the gas supply becomes an instrument of foreign policy”.

“The collective West will not agree to give Russia ‘legal guarantees’ that NATO will not expand eastward, as that would be a strategic defeat. Russia’s demands for so-called ‘security guarantees’ are illegitimate and unacceptable. Russia has no right to decide our future, nor to interfere in our relations with NATO, the European Union and partner countries,” Tkach said in an interview with People’s Gazette.

He highlighted that a “comprehensive deterrence package containing painful economic sanctions on the Russian economy as well as defense support for Ukraine” is being prepared, and that Kiev supports a greater NATO presence in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region.

“This could include, for example, the intensification of NATO’s rotating naval presence in the Black Sea, with the aim of supporting freedom of navigation and facilitating trade routes, or the establishment of NATO’s eastern hub, following the example of the NATO hub. alliance in Italy”, he explained.

Tkach pointed out that, in the context of Russian interventions in neighboring countries, Kiev is closely following the steps taken after the CTO’s action in Kazakhstan. “Foreign troops must respect the independence, sovereignty and national legislation of Kazakhstan and international law, and their stay must not extend beyond the stated limited period of time,” he emphasized.