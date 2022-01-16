With rivers 6 meters above the normal level, Marabá has more than 2 thousand families affected by floods | For

The number of families affected by the floods in Marabá has increased and exceeds 2.2 thousand. The levels of the Tocantins and Itacaiúnas rivers rose 20 centimeters in the last 24 hours and are six meters above normal, rising from 12.7 meters this Saturday (15), according to the municipal Civil Defense.
At least 300 families are stranded, as they do not want to leave their homes and are staying on the second floor of their homes – see the video below.
People displaced by the flood in Marabá complain of delay in government aid
Another 527 families are in shelters, 1,700 in the homes of friends or family, in addition to 335 affected riverside dwellers. There are 15 shelters in the city.
The floods began to affect the city in December. Earlier this month, the city government declared a state of emergency. The streets where cars passed are occupied by boats and speedboats.
According to the city hall of Maraba, this is the worst flood in january in 20 years. The state electric utility has turned off the light in some homes for safety reasons.
Streets are filled with water and residents need to use boats to get around Marabá — Photo: TV Liberal/Reproduction
This Saturday (15), the Army, firefighters, Civil Defense and other agencies helped more families leave their homes for safer places. Mattresses, water and food were also distributed.
Hundreds of families also queued throughout the day to request help from the Civil Defense and in search of financial assistance announced by the state government.
Families displaced by floods lined up in Marabá this Saturday — Photo: Jhone Freires/TV Liberal
Aid of R$ 1,212 was promised, but the families complain about the delay. The amount should start being paid next week.
The criteria for receiving are as follows: “having a family income of up to three minimum wages, residing in a property that has been directly and seriously affected by heavy rains that caused landslides, floods, flash floods and flooding”, informed the civil defense.
River water is already reaching shelters built to welcome families who have already left their homes because of the floods — Photo: Jhone Freires/TV Liberal
Places to make donations to affected families:
- Central Única das Favelas in Pará (Cufa): Travessa Moura Carvalho, number 102 – B, in the neighborhood of Campina, district of Icoaraci – Belém.
Donations until this Friday (14): food, clothes, blankets and diapers.
- Headquarters of the Secretariat for Social Assistance, Protection and Community Affairs (SEASPAC): Travessa da Fonte, Amapá neighborhood, Marabá (in front of CAP and next to the State Public Ministry)
- Municipal Civil Defense Headquarters: Rua 7 de Junho, nº 1020, Marabá Pioneira. Storage is from 8 am to 4 pm. Priority items are non-perishable food, personal hygiene items, clothes and bedding, bath and towels.
See the flood in Maraba:
Flood in Marabá is already the largest in 20 years for this time of year — Photo: Jhone Freires/TV Liberal
The edge of the city of Marabá is completely taken by water — Photo: Jhone Freires/TV Liberal
Civil Defense analyzes shelter sites, after water is also reaching spaces built to shelter families. — Photo: Jhone Freires/TV Liberal
Floods in Marabá are almost reaching the roofs of the houses – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Northern Military Command working in Marabá to assist families affected by the floods. — Photo: Reproduction / CMN
More than 2,000 families had to leave their homes because of the floods in Marabá – Photo: Disclosure
