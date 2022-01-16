Woman whipped 100 times in Indonesia after confessing to adultery

uAn Indonesian woman was flogged 100 times on Thursday in the conservative province of Aceh, Indonesia, for committing adultery with another married man. However, their punishment was quite different.

While the woman was whipped 100 times, the man she slept with was only 15. The justification, according to the Daily Mail, is that the man, head of the East Aceh fisheries agency, has denied the allegations.

According to Agence France-Presse, the woman’s punishment was briefly stopped because she couldn’t bear the pain. Ivan Najjar Alavi, head of the East Aceh prosecutor’s general investigation division, said the court handed down a heavier sentence on the married woman after she confessed to having sex outside of marriage.

As for the accused, Alavi revealed that “during the trial he did not admit anything, denying all charges. So, [os juízes] are unable to prove that he is guilty”, but as an alternative punishment, the judges found the married man guilty of “showing affection to a partner who is not his wife” after the couple was found on a palm oil plantation in 2018

Initially, the head of the East Aceh fisheries agency was sentenced to 30 lashes, but the successful appeal in Aceh’s Sharia Supreme Court reduced the sentence to 15.

Also today another man was convicted of having sex with a minor with 100 lashes and will serve 75 months in prison for the crime.