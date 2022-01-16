Workers can receive up to R$ 100 thousand from FGTS. | News Brazil | Online Diary

The possibility of reviewing the index used to correct the amounts collected by the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can lead millions of Brazilian workers to have the right to receive corrections that, in some cases, can reach up to R$100 thousand, depending on the working time, the salary and the period in which the amount was deposited.

The decision, which will define whether the right will be guaranteed or not to workers, is under analysis by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). With the end of the year recess, the trial of the thesis was left for the year 2022, which guarantees an extra period for interested workers to file the action that can guarantee the benefit, if the STF decision is favorable.

Lawyer specializing in Social Security Law, Humberto Costa explains that the so-called FGTS review thesis considers that workers who have collected FGTS values ​​from 1999 to the present day are having losses, since the index used today guarantees a lower income than than the inflation of the period.

Currently, the FGTS accounts managed by Caixa Econômica Federal are corrected by the so-called TR, or Referential Interest Rate. The problem is that, since 1999, the reference interest rate has been lower than the inflation calculated by indices such as the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) or the INPC (National Consumer Price Index).

“With that, a thesis emerged asking for the review of these amounts that were deposited throughout this period so that the worker receives this difference. In other words, the rate that was, which is the TR, was yielding less than inflation and the legal thesis is that this is infraconstitutional because the worker is losing money”.

With this, those who have FGTS values ​​in the period from 1999 to today have the possibility of hiring a professional, whether an accountant, a lawyer specialized in the area or the Public Defender’s Office of the Union – in the case of those who are unable to hire a lawyer – to make this calculation and identify what that difference would be.

Humberto explains that this calculation considers how much the FGTS amounts collected in the account of a given worker would yield, if other indices other than the TR were applied. “As the TR is being applied, in the calculation we will apply other indices, such as the INPC and the IPCA. We apply these other indices and verify that they all yield much more than the TR. So, the TR is behind schedule, it is outdated, it yields less than inflation”, points out the lawyer. “We, here at the office, calculate with these other indexes and show the judge the difference of what an index is that, in fact, is favorable for the worker”.

Only with this calculation is it possible to assess whether it is advantageous to file a lawsuit asking for a review of the FGTS or not. This advantage differs from worker to worker because the estimated income will depend on the salary received by the worker and the period that the FGTS amount was collected. “The greater the volume existing from 1999 to the present, the greater the difference will be, especially in the case of those people who received high salaries. There are people who have a difference of R$20 thousand to receive, as well as people who have more than R$100 thousand”, points out the lawyer.

“But only by doing the calculation is it possible to identify, in fact, whether it is worth taking the action. For example, here at the office we have already made calculations that were not favorable because they would be very small amounts, but when the calculation is made and it is observed that the amounts receivable would be R$5 thousand, R$15 thousand, R$20 thousand, R$ $50,000 forward, the advantage is already big”.

Humberto explains that the decision to file a lawsuit asking for the review of the FGTS is similar to an investment, insofar as there is a risk that the STF’s decision is not favorable to the thesis. You have to take a risk.

“We understand that the STF has three possibilities when deciding: one is to deny this thesis and then everyone loses; another is to accept the thesis, so people who have already taken action and people who will take action after the decision would benefit; and the third thesis, which we think that, if favorable, the STF will adopt, is to modulate the effects of the decision, which means that the STF, if it is favorable, will probably grant favorable but from today’s sentence backwards. That is, whoever entered, entered. Those who did not enter will no longer be able to enter”, he considers.

“So, if the person has values, it is necessary to make the calculation and, being advantageous, it is recommended that he/she file the action and wait for the decision of the STF. It is an investment and every investment has a risk. It may go wrong, but if the decision is favorable, the advantage could be very great.”

Unfortunately, there is no set date for when the STF should judge the case. The lawyer explains that the last judgment forecast was for March this year, but at the last minute one of the ministers who analyze the thesis asked for views, that is, he asked to study the process. As a result, the trial is still pending.

“Unfortunately, not all STF decisions are based on the legal issue, on the legal issue. If so, the case would probably be won. But the STF often has the political understanding, it will think about the economic side because it is money that will come from Caixa Econômica, so it will affect the public coffers. But, if it is evaluated legally, there are reasonable grounds for the decision to be favorable”, evaluates Humberto Costa.

The lawyer makes another important warning: not only workers who have amounts collected from the FGTS today can take action to ask for a review, but also workers who, for example, have already retired and have already withdrawn all the benefit, but who, during the term of the thesis, they had FGTS amounts collected. “In this case, the worker will ask for a review of exactly that period in which his money was there and did not yield what it should have, that is, it yielded below inflation”.

HOW TO ENTER?

Workers who had or still have FGTS amounts collected from 1999 until today can file a lawsuit requesting a review of the FGTS monetary correction.

To know if it is advantageous to file a lawsuit, it is necessary to make the calculation that would estimate how much the worker would have to receive correction for the period in which his FGTS was collected and yielding below the inflation index for the period. For this, the worker can seek the services of an accountant, a lawyer specializing in the social security area or the Public Defender’s Office of the Union.

If the estimated value is advantageous, the worker, advised by a lawyer or the Public Defender’s Office, may file a lawsuit for a request for a review of the FGTS.

The filing of the action does not automatically guarantee the receipt of the amount, since the thesis still depends on the evaluation of the STF.

If the STF deems the thesis favorable, the workers who filed the action may benefit. In any case, when there is a decision by the STF, which does not have a deadline, if it is favorable, all the details regarding the review will be determined, such as, for example, which index should be applied and all other criteria to be adopted. and which will be general to everyone.