Young people develop electric car that promises to end the segment of short-haul flights

British designers have developed an electric car that promises to replace this segment of air transport – photo: One Planet/Disclosure

A new type of electric car developed by a design agency specializing in future mobility will serve in the future to be a viable model for replacing short-haul flights, greatly reducing CO2 emissions.

Even if short-haul flights are fast, as well as the air shuttle between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, they end up emitting a high amount of Carbon Dioxide (CO2), which can be double what is produced by an average car along the of a trip. Thinking about these issues of environmental preservation, British designers have developed a new model of electric car – as an ecological and affordable solution – that aims to replace the air transport segment.

British design agency creates low-carbon electric car, which will serve to replace short-haul flights

The Budget Air Car is the electric car model developed by Car Design Research – CDR, a British design agency specializing in future mobility. With a beautiful appearance very similar to a toy car, the Budget Air Car can carry up to six passengers in three rows.

In addition, the Budget Air Car has autonomous driving and electric propulsion. Regarding its development, the main objective of the agency is to minimize CO2 emissions, mainly in trips that can be carried out in a few hours, such as short-distance flights, the well-known air shuttle. It is estimated that each person would produce around 5 CO2 g/km when using CDR’s electric car.

In other words, only 2% of the 250 CO2 g/km that the same person would produce in a plane trip, if they took the same route. In this way, a person could make around 50 trips in an electric car, having the same impact on the environment, instead of a single trip by plane, with the same distance.

Budget Air Car features and its contribution to the environment

According to the British Car Design Research, the Budget Air Car’s trend is towards efficiency, because despite its initial idea of ​​being useful on short trips, the car was fully planned with an electric power train that can also support long trips. distance.

In this way, CDR’s electric car project would prioritize not only the vehicle’s performance, but also its autonomy. When it comes to the interior of the vehicle, so that up to six people can be allocated in three rows, the car, which is still just a digital concept, will be around 5 meters long, 1.8 m wide and 1.5 m long. m tall.

European countries issue short-haul flight restriction notice

After analysis, it was possible to identify that about 80% of flights in European countries are made on short-haul routes. Therefore, as a way to reduce the high level of CO2 that is emitted on these trips, some European countries are already restricting short-haul flights.

Last year, France’s parliament voted to ban short-haul domestic flights if there was a viable rail alternative and the journey took up to 2:30 hours at most.

The Austrian government has decided that, as it is the shortest route drawn within the country, which is between the capital Vienna and the city of Salzburg, it will now be traced via train, taking only about three hours.