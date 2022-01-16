YouTuber Logan Paul discovers that Pokémon cards he bought for 20 million reais are fake – Monet

+



Logan Paul shocked after discovering that the Pokémon cards he bought are fake (Photo: YouTube)

The youtuber and boxer Logan Paul discovered that the batch of ‘Pokémon’ cards for which he paid US$ 3.5 million (R$ 20 million) is fake. The investment made by the 26-year-old influencer at the end of 2021 caused a stir on social media for being one of the largest amounts ever spent on collectible cards in history.

It was Paul himself who announced the discovery that the cards are fake, in a video just shared on his YouTube account (watch at the end of the text). The video shows Paul opening the sealed box of letters amid experts hired by him to analyze the authenticity of the collectibles.

The video is titled ‘I lost $3,500,000 on fake Pokémon cards’ and features the collector from whom Paul bought the closed lot with the cards. The individual named Matt paid $2.7 million for the unopened box of cards and sold it to Paul with a promise to return the money if the cards turned out to be fake.

“We were all deceived”, says one of Paul’s assistants when he sees that the cards present in the sealed box were from characters from the toy and cartoon franchise ‘GIJoe’ and not ‘Pokémon’.

The GIJoe cards present in the Pokémon boxes bought by Logan Paul (Photo: YouTube)

“It’s the biggest fraud in the entire history of ‘Pokemon’”, laments one of the specialists hired by Paul to analyze the material acquired by him.

“Fuck ‘GI Joe’, man,” says one of the YouTuber’s assistants amid disappointment with the discovery. With his hand covering his face for most of the video, Paul finally utters: “’GI Joe’! That’s the worst part.” However, then he laughs. It is worth remembering that Paul’s fortune is estimated at US$ 35 million, more than 193 million reais.

“I am a very positive person, I always try to see the positive side, but this is all very difficult”, laments Paul in another excerpt. The video comes to an end showing the ‘GI Joe’ cards present in the sealed box in which the ‘Pokémon’ cards were supposed to be. The youtuber does not say whether the individual he bought the cards from returned the money to him.

The fight between boxer Floyd Mayweather and youtuber Logan Paul on June 6, 2021, in Miami, Florida (Photo: Getty Images)

Today with 23.3 million YouTube subscribers, Paul is increasingly focused on his career as a professional boxer. He has three fights under his belt, the most recent being a clash with the legendary Floyd Mayweather, considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. The match between the two ended in a draw.

Watch the video below in which Logan Paul shows the discovery that the ‘Pokémon’ cards he bought are fake: