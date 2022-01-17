2022 Ford Mondeo appears in new generation in China

The 2022 Ford Mondeo was officially shown in China as a new generation of the Fusion, which may return to the American market, as it has already been seen there in tests, accompanied by the Evos.

With a layout similar to the coupe-style crossover, the New Fusion was also inspired by the Equator and Equator Sport models, the latter a possible successor to the Territory.

Measuring 4,935 m in length, 1,875 m in width, 1,500 m in height and 2,945 m in wheelbase, the New Fusion grows to offer more comfort for those behind, a requirement of the Chinese.

Featuring full LED headlights integrated into the black frame that surrounds the bumper, the New Mondeo 2022 also has a stylized octagonal grille that connects with the LED daytime running lights.

These also feature direction repeaters, completing the optical set. The New Fusion also highlights the mirrors with differentiated design and two tones, as well as the general paintwork.

With glossy black wrapping the roof and columns, the 2022 Ford Mondeo shows a pattern that has been taking up space between mid-sized and large sedans in China.

At the back, triple LED taillights with clear lenses visually match other recent Ford China models.

The expanded glass area and the other product lines are in line with a well-located style, which should expand to other Ford regions.

Inside, the panel will have an infotainment cluster with a screen at least 1.1 m wide, according to Chinese sources. The focus will be more on entertainment, with 5G data package and Wi-Fi for everyone on board.

In terms of mechanics, the engine will be the EcoBoost 2.0 with 237 horsepower and 37.7 kgfm, which will also have an eight-speed automatic gearbox, but we can expect a hybrid version ahead.

Still, Ford is putting more value on traditional mechanics in recent launches in China, always centered on the original EcoBoost (some are engines from Chinese partners).

Ford Mondeo 2022 – Photo gallery