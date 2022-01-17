3 countries have bitcoin as a reserve

According to the Bitcoin Treasuries website, currently 3 countries have bitcoin as a store of value: El Salvador, Ukraine and Georgia. Ukraine leads the list, with 46,351 bitcoins, equivalent to around US$ 1.9 million at current prices. El Salvador has 1,391 bitcoins and Georgia only 66 bitcoins.

In Latin America, only El Salvador has bitcoin as its legal tender. Unlike other countries that only have regulatory laws, such as Ukraine in Europe.

Countries are estimated to hold around 263,000 bitcoins, but this is based on controversial reports that Bulgaria has 213,500 bitcoins.

Some countries own bitcoin but do not disclose to the public, such as China and Russia, who would not disclose such reserves, but are seen seizing cryptocurrencies in police operations.

Politicians and Bitcoin

In Georgia, one of the lawmakers who acquired bitcoin registered a purchase in 2013 of 57 bitcoins. Currently, the accumulation of profit is 4000%, in 8 years. Soon after, he acquired Ethereum in 2016.

The other bitcoins were acquired by family members of parliamentarians. That is, directly or indirectly they have about $2.8 million in bitcoin.

In Ukraine, civil servants declared their assets including bitcoins. Many of them have the cryptocurrency, even some can be considered “whales”.

Ukraine’s civil servants currently own bitcoins valued at around $1.9 million. In this way, it vastly outperforms any other country with a reserve of bitcoins.

In El Salvador, the digital asset became legal tender in 2021. Purchases of reserves began in September, and President Nayib Bukele announced the purchase of 400 bitcoins.

Purchases were made gradually, typically after a “correction” in the market. Today, El Salvador already has 1,391 bitcoins, equivalent to about $60 million.

Becoming the only country in the world with bitcoin as its legal tender, El Salvador begins to influence other countries in relation to this measure. According to President Nayib Bukele’s predictions for 2022, 2 more countries will adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

the future of bitcoin

It is clear that bitcoin adoption is increasing exponentially and that it is starting to get the attention of governments. 2020 and 2021 were difficult years, but the surge in bitcoin’s price caught the world’s attention.

More regulations tend to come as the price of bitcoin rises. In other words, governments insist on “control” even more, triggering the measures they believe are necessary for the market.

Finally, for the growth of bitcoin there is no need for regulations or adoption by governments, on the contrary, bitcoin was born with the purpose of being a currency. decentralized and that’s how it works.