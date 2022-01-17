3 reasons to watch “The Lost Daughter” · Celebrities and Celebrities

Since the launch on December 31, 2021, “The Lost Daughter” has been occupying a prominent place among the most watched English-language films on Netflix.

In the general ranking, released by the streaming service itself, the feature is only behind the highly acclaimed “Don’t Look Up” and “Mãe x Asdroids”, which has just arrived on the platform.

Watch the official trailer:

Below, we separate some 3 reasons for you to watch the feature. Check out!

The story

Starring Olivia Colman, the production is an adaptation of the eponymous book by Elena Ferrante, released there in 2006. On social networks, the film has given rise to talk, as the story follows the vacation of a 48-year-old university professor who a visit to the past when a young mother (Nina) and her daughter (Elena) who are staying nearby, bring back old memories.

weight list

More than the plot, the film marks the debut of the actress Maggie Gyllenhaal who was in charge of the direction and the script. “I took the freedom Ferrante gave me and changed a lot, a lot, but I sincerely believe that the script and the movie have a strong dialogue with the book,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.

Actress Jessy Buckley enters the scene giving an acting show. Dakota Jaohnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Ed Harris, Paul Mescal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Jack Farthing are also part of the team.

powerful reflections

The plot, as already mentioned here, revolves around motherhood (in a non-romanticized way) and all the complexities that this phase represents. It’s literally touching the wound, you know? Making it clear that female existence is not necessarily related to the figure of becoming a mother.

Another highlight is the myth that middle-aged and divorced women are lonely, sad and bitter! None of that. Leda shows that it is possible to enjoy life being your best and own company.