32 Dangerous Apps Recently Banned from the Play Store by Google

Mobile applications are very useful tools in our daily lives. However, criminals disguise and take advantage of this service to apply scams and steal users’ personal data.

There are so many malicious applications that appear daily that it is difficult to identify them all, but some manage to be taken down. It is important that you know these dangerous apps to delete immediately from your phone. See this article!

Dangerous apps recently banned from the Play Store by Google

Recently, an SMS scam campaign was circulating among users of some applications, very similar to real tools. That’s because they disguised themselves as photo editors, QR code readers, camera filters, among others.

So when the consumer installed one of these apps, some of their information was compromised. In addition, criminals identified the cell phone location, IMEI and contact number. So the programs offered subscriptions that cost more than $40 a month. After a period of use, the app stopped working and the billing became weekly.

A list of some of these dangerous apps that were banned in the operation has been released. If you have any of the following programs installed on your phone, it is best to remove them quickly. Check out!

List of dangerous apps

All Language Photo and Voice Translator Al; AmazeTranslate; AppLock X FREE; Battery Animation Charge 2021; Call Voice Recording 2.0; Colorful Call Screen & Phone Flash; Crime City: Revenge; Dynamic HD & 4K Wallpapers; Fitness Ultimate 2021; Football Masters 2021; Future Scanner FREE 2021; FX Animate Edit Pro; GT Sports Racing Online; LivePhoto Animator; Ludo Masterpiece Online; Magic Fonts and Keyboard 2021; Magic Mix Cut – Super Video Editor; Mobile Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App, Scan to PDF; New Body Shape Editor; NewVision Camera; Pro Tuber Ad Blocker for Video; HD/AR Video Editor Projector; Pro Video Downloader 2021; Reface Ultra; RGB Neon HD Keyboard Background; Ultima Keyboard 3D Pro; Ultra Camera HD; VideoMixer Editor Pro; XYZ Pro Wallpaper; Waterdrinker Reminder; Wifi Around: All Wifi and Hotsposts Unlock; WiFi Password Unlock.

So, now that you have seen which apps are recently banned from the Play Store, take the opportunity to forward this article to that friend of yours who would also like to know.