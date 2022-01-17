4 tasty options that strengthen the body







fruits for immunity Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

Eat fruits for immunity It’s a smart attitude, especially in the current moment we live. The advancement of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the H3N2 Influenza has left many people sick and worried.

The fact is that, in addition to the main safety measures, such as taking all doses of the vaccine, avoiding agglomerations, wearing masks and maintaining proper hygiene, it is also recommended to strengthen the immune system. In this way, in addition to avoiding further complications, you also equip your body to fight possible infections and recover quickly.

Therefore, betting on fruits for immunity is a great choice. And, according to nutritionist Izabela Zago, citrus fruits draw attention when it comes to high immunity. For her, foods rich in vitamin C help strengthen the body’s natural defenses, as they fight free radicals. They are harmful when they are in excess in the body and facilitate the onset and development of diseases.

Therefore, with the help of Izabela and the nutritionist, Dr. Fernando Cerqueira, we have listed four options for citrus fruits to include in the diet. Check out:

Strawberry – “Strawberry increases immunity because it has beta-carotene, vitamin E, and is rich in vitamin C, substances that help in the absorption of iron from ingested foods”, explains Dr. Cerqueira.

Orange – The sweetheart and most popular when it comes to vitamin C. But, according to Izabela, the fruit for immunity is also a good source of phytochemicals, flavonoids and bioactive agents. Items that can increase the body’s defenses.

Lemon – Another famous one of vitamin C.” He [limão] acts in our body as a powerful antioxidant and helps to improve the immune system, preventing diseases such as flu, colds and even anemia”, he says.

Acerola – Little remembered when it comes to fruits for immunity, acerola is, according to Izabela, one of the greatest natural sources of vitamin C. In addition, it is also rich in fiber, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, selenium, vitamin A and antioxidants such as flavonoids and carotenoids. Substances that improve the functioning of our immune system.

“There is no miracle recipe for the immune system, but there are daily actions that make a lot of difference. For this moment, I recommend avoiding restrictive diets, consuming plenty of water, betting on foods rich in vitamins C and E, in addition to sunbathing daily in the recommended times [antes das 10h e depois das 16h], because vitamin D is a great immunomodulator”, concludes nutritionist Izabela Zago.

Sources: Izabela Zago, nutritionist at Clínica Corporeum, in Brasília and Dr. Fernando Cerqueira, a post-graduate nutrologist at the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN).