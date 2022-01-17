49ers beat Cowboys in ‘game’ with Garoppolo ‘scare’ and advance to playoffs

San Francisco quarterback threw an interception in the 4th period that ‘revived’ the opponent in the match

In one of Wild Card’s most anticipated duels, the San Francisco 49ers won the Dallas Cowboys per 23 to 17 and advanced in the playoffs gives NFL. Playing at AT&T Stadium, Texas, Jimmy Garoppolo gave a scare with an intercept at the end, but led the attack of the visitors that eliminated the ‘Team of America’ of the postseason.

The game started with the San Francisco team accelerating and opening the score in the 1st campaign. Garoppolo handed Elijah Mitchell the 1st touchdown of the game after 10 plays. The running back is the 1st rookie drafted after the 6th round of the draft to cross the end zone in a playoff game since Darrel Williams in 2018 for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cowboys finally hit the 2nd quarter and set the game on fire. Dak Prescott anticipated the 49ers’ blitz well and threw it to Amari Cooper in the end zone. With the 20-yard TD, the Dallas team reduced the lead to 6 points.

The ‘Team of America’ quarterback has the best performance of the season against blitzes (when 5 or more defenders try to take down the QB).

Bad news for the 49ers in the 2nd quarter was a concussion from Nick Bosa that knocked the defensive end out of the game. Bosa is one of the best defenders in the league. Even so, the 49ers managed to respond with a field goal and ended the 2nd period with an advantage of 16 to 7.

On the return of the break, the Dallas team ‘abused’ the free kicks and the game got even more complicated when Prescott was intercepted by K’Waun Williams. The quarterback hasn’t had an interception since week 14 of the regular season.

The San Francisco team capitalized on the mistake with a touchdown on the very next play. Deebo Samuel ran for 26 yards and scored the TD which, after the extra point, extended the lead to 23 to 7. and the score ended like this in the 3rd period.

The 49ers looked like they would finish the game on a high note, managing the lead. However, Jimmy Garoppolo decided to give more emotion to the match.

The San Francisco QB just needed to spend the clock, but he threw a very high pass and was intercepted by Anthony Brown. The move was so unbelievable that it nearly left the game’s narrator, Ari Aguiar, speechless.

Dak Prescott took advantage of the turnaround and managed to score in the next two campaigns. However, despite the scare, the fouls ‘hurt’ the Dallas Cowboys again and gave the 49ers an opportunity to end the game with a simple quarterback sneak.

However, the underdogs took a foul from the San Francisco team and gave Dak Prescott one more chance.

The Cowboys QB needed one more touchdown to turn the game around with less than a minute to go, but he ended up choosing a ‘crazy’ play and ended up eliminated from the postseason 17-23.

With the win, the 49ers face the Green Bay Packers in the conference semifinals next weekend.

Statistics:

Jimmy Garoppolo: 16-25, 172 YDS, 1 INT

Elijah Mitchell: 27 CAR, 96 YDS, 1 TD

Dak Prescott: 254 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT

Amari Cooper: 6 REC, 64 YDS, 1 TD

