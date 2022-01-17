5.4 magnitude earthquake hits northern Greece

(credit: Flickr/Reproduction)


A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was recorded on Sunday (16/01) in northern Greece, not far from Thessaloniki, the second most important city in the country – announced the Athens Observatory.

Occurred at 8:50 am (Brasilia time), the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the sea, at a depth of 10 km, and 23 km southwest of Mount Athos, an eminent site of the Orthodox religion, where there are several monasteries, added the same source.

For now, there is no information about casualties, or damages.

