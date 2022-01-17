5 racing games worth watching in 2022

Some 2021 releases have made racing fans happy, including WRC 10 and the hugely successful Forza Horizon 5. But 2022 promises to be even busier. If you like to race through the city streets, on famous tracks or in the deserts, there must be something on this list that interests you.

With that in mind, the DriveTribe, a site for car enthusiasts — real or virtual — has selected the top 5 racing games you should keep an eye on in 2022. Check it out.

Grid Legends

Developed by Codemaster, the game promises more than 250 events in career mode (Driven to Glory), and more than 100 different cars – there are models suitable for drifting, in addition to prototypes and trucks. There are more than 130 tracks, which take place on circuits in Indianapolis (USA), London, Moscow and other cities around the world.

Players will be able to compete in style Arcadian placing cars from different categories side by side on the track. It will be possible, for example, to carry out collisions between heavier trucks and super light racing cars.

In Creation Mode, players will be able to create their own races, according to the rules they deem relevant. The developer stated that the game will be multiplatform and, in multiplayer mode, runners will be able to play with friends in a simple and fast way – starting the race simultaneously without having to wait in lobbies.

The game is tipped to debut in February 25th, and will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC.

Gran Turismo 7

It is one of the most anticipated games of the year. The hype is not for nothing: it’s been 8 years without a new title in the franchise, which is among the most beloved in the segment.

Gran Turismo 7 will feature 400 different cars on over 90 tracks and promises extensive customization options, including 600 unique aero parts, 130 wheel options and a full paint editor.

In addition to customization gains, the game will have more realistic weather variation – a feature that owes an extra challenge to races. Another highlight is an unprecedented partnership with Porsche, which will show a prototype of the automaker in the game.

The game will have Ray Tracing visual technology, 4K resolution, frame rate of 60 fps and will use the PS5’s DualSense features (tactile response and adaptive triggers) – but it will also be out for PS4.

Gran Turismo 7 should be released in March 4th.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

The main attraction is in the setting: more than having Hong Kong as a backdrop, the game promises to recreate the “island in glorious one-to-one scale”, in the words of the developers.

Among the confirmed brands are Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Koenigsegg, Apollo, Dodge and Bugatti. Customization will not only involve the cars, but also the players avatar.

The last game in the franchise was Test Drive Unlimited 2, which came out in 2011 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC. Its great differential was having an open world integrated into the races. It’s something that should be kept in the new game — with more races and more possibilities for the player.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown debuts for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch in September 22.

Dakar Desert Rally

The first official Dakar Rally game since 2018 aims to maintain the off-road essence and feature an extensive range of vehicles — including cars, trucks, quads and motorcycles.

There are more than 30 complete stages of the Dakar Rally, with vehicles, teams and officially licensed drivers in multiplayer and single-player modes.

The environments are the ones players already know. But the creators promise more realistic physics and more current vehicles.

The game will have a full season cycle as well as a day-night setting, and will put players through sandstorms, scorching sun, rain, snow or deep mud — like a good rally worth its salt.

Dakar Desert Rally debuts in 2022, but it still doesn’t have a scheduled release date. The game will come out to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Forza Motosport

The sequel to the Forza Motorsport series was announced in July 2020. There aren’t many details about the next title in the franchise just yet, but 2022 should confirm that. The game will be the first to be made from scratch, based on the new consoles and graphics engines – which should bring a more realistic driving experience. In addition to the Xbox Series X|S, a version of the game is also slated to release on PC.

