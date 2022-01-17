A year ago, SP vaccinated the 1st person against Covid in Brazil; see what has changed and projections for the future | São Paulo

the beginning of Vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil completes one year this Monday (17). Hours after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the emergency use of CoronaVac and AstraZeneca immunizers, on January 17, 2021, the government of São Paulo began to vaccinate health professionals, indigenous people and quilombolas .

The first to receive the vaccine in the national territory was the nurse Monica Calazans, at an event held at the Hospital das Clínicas of the University of São Paulo (HC-USP).

The application was made by the nurse Jessica Pires de Camargo, which also kicked off the immunization of children last Friday (14). In an interview with g1, the health professional described the feeling of having participated in both moments. (read below)

Due to the dependence on imported pharmaceutical ingredients for the production of vaccines, the immunization process advanced gradually. People in risk groups, such as health professionals and the elderly, were the first to receive the doses. Subsequently, vaccination followed by age group.

For the president of the Scientific Department of Infectious Diseases of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), Marcus Aurelius Safadi, despite having started slowly in Brazil, in a moment I asked for more agility, vaccination against Covid-19 managed to evolve well, demonstrating its importance when the delta variant arrived.

On August 10, almost seven months after the start, vaccination was released in SP for all people over 18 years of age. About a week later, adolescents aged 12 to 17 from priority groups began to be immunized.

The process had to be staggered again, since it depended on the delivery of doses from Pfizer, the only ones authorized by Anvisa to be applied to minors, by the Ministry of Health.

Almost a year after the start of the immunization campaign, last Friday (14), Jessica Camargo returned to the USP HC to apply the first pediatric dose against Covid-19 in the country to the boy Davi Xavante, 8 years old.

In an interview with g1, the health professional described the feeling of participating in the two important moments. For her, a year ago the emotion was more related to the expectation that everyone had already accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic. This time, the happiness was to see the fruit of “a year running to vaccinate all target audiences” and finally reach the children’s age group.

“I think that now we can observe the result of this vaccination. We see that, even with the increase in the number of cases, there was a reduction in serious cases, which this is what we expect with vaccination. I believe that now, with the immunization of children, this number can be reduced even further”, said Jessica Camargo.

Pandemic change of scenery

According to immunization specialist Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, respiratory viruses, such as the coronavirus, work differently from others such as those that cause measles, rubella and hepatitis A, for which an individual can acquire definitive protection through the vaccine or after a vaccination. natural infection.

However, despite the fact that Covid vaccines do not have the ability to totally prevent later infections, the doctor considers that the Investment in immunization against the disease was essential to reduce the impact of the pandemic. Deaths, hospitalizations and sequelae of the disease would have occurred on an even greater scale if we had bet on the so-called herd immunity, by natural infection, according to him.

“In my opinion, vaccines represent the main way that humanity has been able to live with this virus,” said Sáfadi.

Currently, the state of São Paulo has 79.8% of its estimated population (according to calculations by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics – IBGE) with a complete basic vaccination schedule, that is, two doses – in the case of immunizers pfizer, astraZeneca and CoronaVac – or single dose – of Janssen – already applied.

For Safadi, this Broad vaccination coverage has resulted in a change of scenery of the pandemic in São Paulo. While, a year ago, receiving a diagnosis of Covid generated a feeling of dread and insecurity in people, nowadays, in the vast majority of those who were immunized, the disease evolves in a way that poses less risk to life.

Over the course of this year of vaccination, researchers were able to obtain more answers as to the effectiveness and duration of protection provided by each available immunizer. Thereby, vaccination schedules were adequate – intervals between doses, for example, have been shortened. The more people with two doses, the smaller the impact of variants like delta on the health system.

“These vaccines, from the beginning, were intended to reduce the risk of serious symptoms, serious complications of the disease, and I understand that we have achieved this in a very solid way”, stated Sáfadi.

It also proved necessary to apply a booster dose, initially in the elderly, who tend to have a faster natural decline in the level of specific antibodies in the body than younger people. This also occurs in immunosuppressed people.

On November 18, the State Immunization Plan (PEI) released the additional dose for all those over 18 years of age who had already completed the mandatory interval period for the brand vaccine they had previously received.

At the end of the month, the arrival of the ômicron variant, with its greater transmission power, emphasized the importance of vaccine booster in the adult population.

“The third dose, in my opinion, has been decisive in the portrait of the pandemic. Particularly at a time like this, when we have a variant that escapes immunity more easily than other previous variants”, explains Sáfadi.

with approx. 27.7% of the population of SP immunized with the booster dose, the ômicron has already become the predominant variant in the territory of São Paulo, present in 90% of positive Covid samples sequenced by the Butantan Institute between December 25th and January 1st.

Challenges in the future of the pandemic

According to the president of SBP’s immunization department, based on previous pandemics, the most expected is that a transition scenario will be reached between a pandemic and an endemic situation, in which it will be possible to live with the virus in a different way. Vaccinating populations at risk as necessary, and relying on medicines to treat people who, even when immunized, become infected.

“The tendency is for the virus to ‘evolve’ to acquire characteristics that make it more transmittable, but that it is also often associated with lower virulence (disease severity). That was the most likely to happen [desde o início], precisely to facilitate his survival. if the virus increases its aggressiveness, this, in a way, paradoxically ends up being a sign that it will not last long, because it ends up decimating those it infects“, explains Safadi.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus fits the expert’s description. Although highly contagious, it has been shown to be less serious in people who are already immunized.

However, the doctor warns that there are still uncertainties regarding the evolution of the pandemic scenario, as new variants may arise that do not follow the aforementioned trend.

“The more inequity (difference) there is in the distribution of vaccines in humanity, we end up having more risk of this [surgimento de variantes]. So, when we manage to offer it to African nations, to the most needy nations on other continents as well, the possibility of the emergence of these variants will narrow.”

Regarding how the next vaccination campaigns against Covid will be, how many doses will make up the basic vaccination schedule, the frequency and need for booster, as well as the identification of who will need to do it, Sáfadi told the g1 that it will depend on the characteristics of the virus that is circulating, of the prevailing variant at the time.

Second-generation vaccines, such as CoronaVac, whose development has already been announced by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, could also be decisive for the development of vaccine campaigns and the pandemic itself.

