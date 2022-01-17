Abel repeats training in training games and should “official” Palmeiras with three defenders in 2022 | palm trees

Palmeiras played four training games so far in the pre-season. And in all of them the team was assembled in a way that should be a trend in 2022: with three defenders.

In the four matches, Abel Ferreira used different formations in each half. In all of them there was the trio in defense (see training below).

Abel has already publicly stated his appreciation for this tactical positioning of his teams. In his view, the team can be even more offensive that way.

The coach has rotated a lot the players that make up the line of defenders (see all below). Often, he plays a full-back in the role, as he has often done during games since he arrived at Palmeiras, especially when leaving the ball.

Marcos Rocha and Mayke, on the right, and Piquerez and Jorge, on the left, have already been assigned the role in pre-season matches. In other cases, Abel used three full-backs.

This was one of the reasons for the coach’s insistent request for the reinforcement of a defender who plays on the left side of the defense – Murilo was hired.

Abel Ferreira has already climbed Palmeiras since the beginning with three defenders on several occasions, including in some of the main games of last season. He has also done it during matches with tactical variations.

The first chance to see Verdão on the field in official matches will be next Sunday, in the debut of Paulistão, against Novorizontino, at 4 pm, in Novo Horizonte, in an early match of the fifth round.

The trios used by Abel in the pre-season

1st time: Gustavo Gomez, Naves and Renan

Gustavo Gomez, Naves and Renan 2nd time: Kuscevic, Luan and Piquerez

1st time: Gomez, Kuscevic and Renan

Gomez, Kuscevic and Renan 2nd time: Marcos Rocha, Naves and Luan

1st time: Gomez, Luan and Murilo

Gomez, Luan and Murilo 2nd time: Luan (Talisca), Gomez (Kuscevic) and Renan

1st time: Kuscevic, Murilo and Jorge

Kuscevic, Murilo and Jorge 2nd time: Luan (Gustavo Gómez), Kuscevic and Jorge (Mayke)

