actor lives in duplex with neon in the bathroom and stuffed toy machine

The bright colors of the house of “Big Brother Brasil 22” have caused controversial reactions on the web, but fans of the show are already wondering who will do well there. And they bet right away on Tiago Abravanel. It’s just that Silvio Santos’ grandson is also a fan of flashy parts in the decoration of his own home. Right at the entrance door, several colorful dolls are installed on the door. In the bathroom, the actor has a neon rainbow.

“The house of Tiago Abravanel is already a prototype of the house of the ‘BBB'”, joked a fan. “Tiago Abravanel is the only one who will not suffer with the decoration of the ‘BBB’ because his house is already like this”, wrote another follower. “I think ‘Big Brother’ could be moved to Abravanel’s house,” added one netizen. “He’s already home,” said another user.

When he presented his duplex in São Paulo, Tiago Abravanel explained that he affectionately calls the environment “Abravalândia”. The singer explained that he wanted to bring a little bit of the amusement park universe into the house and was thrilled with a gift from her husband: a stuffed toy machine.

Photo: Playback/Youtube/GNT

The bathroom, with neon, has a beautiful view of the capital of São Paulo. On the terrace, the singer has a leisure area with a swimming pool, vertical garden and open-air cinema.

Decoration details in Abravalândia Photo: reproduction/ instagram

“The place where I take my shower, where I do my business, where I find myself, where I love to be. Guys, I love the bathroom! Well, the singer loves the bathroom because the acoustics are wonderful”, he said.