Actress Françoise Forton dies, aged 64, in Rio de Janeiro

Actress Françoise Forton died this Sunday afternoon (16), at the age of 64, in Rio de Janeiro. She had been hospitalized for about four months at Clínica São Vicente, where she was fighting cancer. The information was disclosed by columnist Anselmo Góis, from the newspaper O Globo.

The actress had already had cancer of the uterus in 1989, while recording the soap opera “Tieta”. Her last work on TV was in the soap opera “Amor Sem Igual”, on Record, in 2019. In cinema, she made the feature “Coração de Cowboy” in 2018.

Françoise debuted on TV in 1969, in the soap opera “A Última Valsa”, and made more than 40 works on the small screen, among them the aforementioned “Tieta”, “Meu Bem, Meu Mal”, “Perigosas Peruas”, “Quatro por Quatro ” and “The Clone”. The actress has also done eight works in cinema, and five plays.

She leaves her husband, Eduardo Barata, a son, Guilherme Forton Viotti, and two stepdaughters, Maria Eduarda and Maria Antônia.

know more

+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat