Actress Françoise Forton dies at 64

Actress Françoise Forton, 64, died this Sunday (16/1) at Clínica São Vicente, in Rio de Janeiro, where she was hospitalized. She was battling cancer. The information is from the column Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo.

The actress has made more than 40 soap operas, but has been away from television since 2009. Her debut was in 1969, in Globo’s soap opera A Última Valsa. She is also known for the serials Stupid Cupid, Baby on Board, Tieta, Meu Bem, Meu Mal, Dangerous Peruas and The Clone.

She also participated in film productions, and was marked by the works Marcelo Zona Sul, Jardim de Alah and Coração de Cowboy.

Forton is survived by her husband, Eduardo Barata, and their son, Guilherme Viotti.

life in Brasilia

Forton lived in Brasilia for a long time. She began her career as an actress while still in the federal capital, at the Teatro Equipe de Brasília, directed by Donato Donati. At the time, Françoise was only 7 years old.

She also did ballet with dancer Norma Lilia and studied at the University of Brasília (UnB).

The actress owns two titles from Brasilia, the Citizen Brasília Honor to Merit and the Ambassador Brasília. Both titles are given to people who talk about the federal capital around the world.

