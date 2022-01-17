Adson recalls bid with Thiago Heleno and tells details of his time at Real Madrid

With a renewed contract, attacking midfielder Adson recalled a difficult moment last year, when he suffered a strong entry from Thiago Heleno in a victory over Athletico. He came from three goals in the last five games until the bid that took place in the final stretch of the match and which earned the opponent a sending off.

“I was away for a while, I learned many things. I don’t have any regrets, let it serve as a lesson and learning”, assured the left-hander, in an interview given to the Spectacular sport, gives TV Globo. Adson stopped for a month after the play, returning just six rounds later to be in the list.

He also recalled a curious part of his career this Sunday: the almost a month he spent for Real Madrid, when he was still a teenager. Now established as a professional at Corinthians, he told us about the fundraising process he experienced with the Spanish giant.

“We scored a friendly, between neighboring cities, in Aruanã (interior of Goiás). I remember that I scored five goals, and after the game this French businessman asked me: ‘want to go to Real Madrid?’ We made the material and sent it to the staff. They liked it a lot and sent me a letter to do a training period“, he said.

The player only stayed for three weeks, enough to show that he would be able to play among the Spaniards. Real, however, did not ensure that he had a home in the Spanish capital, making his stay unfeasible.

“I stayed there for 22 days and, on the last one, there was a friendly. After that friendly, they said that I had passed, but they told me that they would not give me housing. I, at 13, needed my parents, I couldn’t be there alone. After that, I went from team to team until I arrived at Corinthians”, he recalled.

See more at: Adson and Campeonato Paulista.