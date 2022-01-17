After 4 months of decline, ‘preview’ of GDP from the Central Bank expands by 0.69% in November | Economy

After four consecutive months of decline, the level of activity in the Brazilian economy increased in November, according to information released this Monday (17th) by the Central Bank.

The Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), showed expansion of 0.69% in November, compared to the previous month. The number was calculated after seasonal adjustment, a kind of “offset” to compare different periods.

EVOLUTION OF THE IBC-Br In %, compared to the previous month (after seasonal adjustment) Source: Central Bank

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy. In the third quarter of this year, the economy contracted by 0.1%, starting a period of technical recession.

In comparison with November last year, informed the Central Bank, the indicator of the institution’s activity level increased by 0.43%.

Also according to the Central Bank:

In the accumulated of first eleven months of this year , the economic activity index registered expansion of 4.59% – no seasonal adjustment.

, the economic activity index registered – no seasonal adjustment. Already in 12 months to November 2021, there was an increase of 4.30% – also without seasonal adjustment.

The activity level indicator is released amid the slowdown in the economy, as a result of high inflation and the economy’s basic interest rate, which recently reached 9.25% — the highest level in more than four years.

For 2021, the financial market estimates a rise of around 4.5% for GDP and, for this year, it projects an expansion of 0.29%.

For the Ministry of Economy, growth will be 5.1% in 2021 and 2.1% this year.

The Central Bank’s IBC-Br is an indicator created to try to anticipate the GDP result, but the results did not always show proximity to the official data released by the IBGE.

The calculation of the two is slightly different – ​​the BC indicator incorporates estimates for agriculture, industry and the service sector, in addition to taxes, but does not consider the demand side (incorporated in the IBGE’s GDP calculation).

The IBC-Br is one of the tools used by the BC to define the country’s basic interest rate. With lower economic growth, for example, there would theoretically be less inflationary pressure.

In December, the rate reached 9.25% a year, the highest level in more than four years, to contain the rise in prices. Analysts at financial institutions estimate that the rate will rise further in the coming months, reaching 11.75% per year by the end of 2022.