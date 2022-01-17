After being a goalkeeper, Cruzeiro seeks to finish a hit on the side and attacking aim from the side | cruise

Coach Paulo Pezzolano still does not have a closed group for Cruzeiro for the 2022 season. With less than 10 days to go before the debut in the Campeonato Mineiro, the coach is still waiting for the arrival of some athletes who are participating in Copinha and hiring reinforcements.

That’s what the coach revealed in an exclusive interview with Globo’s Esporte Espetacular program. One of the positions is the goal. And the reinforcement is Rafael Cabral, who terminated with Reading, from England, to sign with Cruzeiro. Pezzolano said that it is not to indicate names of players, but characteristics.

– I’m not a coach who asks for a player. We talk about features in each position, and they are to show us options. I (say if) I like him better or someone else. I don’t ask for a player, I’m not like that. I ask for more features, not a name. But we know that a goalkeeper needs to arrive to also play with Lucas França, who is working very well, but another one has to arrive.

The coach, despite not naming names, knows the needs of the squad. Therefore, he awaits the completion of the agreement with the side Gabriel Dias. In recent days, Cruzeiro tried to overcome the bureaucratic part for the announcement.

It doesn’t stop there. Ronaldo Fenômeno’s management is still looking for a speed player for the Cruzeiro attack. It was a need already pointed out by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo and reinforced by Paulo Pezzolano. Waguininho has already been hired, but it is understood the need for one more piece. It may not arrive at this first moment.

The Uruguayan coach says that Cruzeiro’s football management knows which position needs to be sought. Another that the club has a situation on is the right side. Raposa solves bureaucratic situations to announce Gabriel Dias.

– They (SAF management) know what position they have to get, but the most important thing for me now is the arrival of the players they choose for the team.

Finally, the player also awaits the arrival of players who are in the Copa SP de Futebol Júnior. The coach will work with a maximum of 30 athletes.

– I like to work in the field, today I have 24/25 players, but some will arrive from the youth team who are playing in Copinha and I will do the best with what I have, with them. then we’ll start the state and see if any position is missing, let’s talk and see. But at first the team will arrive there, one or two more players

