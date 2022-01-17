After defeat under the eyes of Mancini, Grêmio’s transition team prepares for the last test | Guild

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago Sports Comments Off on After defeat under the eyes of Mancini, Grêmio’s transition team prepares for the last test | Guild 0 Views

In the penultimate test before Gauchão, the transition team from Guild lost to Prospera-SC 1-0 on Saturday afternoon, at CT Hélio Dourado, in Eldorado do Sul. The training game was the second before the start of the state championship and had the eyes of the technical commission of Vagner Mancini and some players from the main squad.

+ Escalate your Guild to 2022

The team formed by young people up to 21 years old, commanded by coach Cesar Lopes, will represent Grêmio in the first three rounds of Gauchão so that Mancini has a complete pre-season, as stipulated at the beginning of the year.

The only goal on Saturday was scored by the Santa Catarina team just five minutes into the activity. After that, Grêmio even maintained the volume of play with ball possession and created some chances. The best of them in a free kick by Rildo, who exploded on the post.

Rildo in training game against Própera-SC — Photo: Rodrigo Fatturi/Handout Grêmio

In the second half, Lopes changed almost the entire team to observe the alternatives he has. The Guild played with: Adriel; Felipe (Thomas Luciano), Ericson, Alison Calegari and Thiago Rosa (Guilherme Guedes); Jhonata Varela (Gazão) and Frizzo (Bitello); Vini Paulista (Guilherme Azevedo), Pedro Lucas (Rildo) and Rildo (Vitinho); Elias Manoel (Emerson).

The transition team returns to the training routine this Monday and, on Wednesday, faces the last test before the start of Gauchão. Grêmio will host, also at CT Hélio Dourado, Novo Hamburgo, starting at 7pm. On the 26th, Tricolor debuts in the State Championship against Caxias, at the Arena, at 19h.

Saturday’s training game was observed by Vagner Mancini’s coaching staff — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russell Westbrook responds to harsh criticism from Magic Johnson

nba_russell_westbrook_responde_a_duras_criticas_de_magic_johnson Russell Westbrook declined to comment on Magic Johnson’s tweet criticizing the Lakers’ effort in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved