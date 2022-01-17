After defeat under the eyes of Mancini, Grêmio’s transition team prepares for the last test | Guild

In the penultimate test before Gauchão, the transition team from Guild lost to Prospera-SC 1-0 on Saturday afternoon, at CT Hélio Dourado, in Eldorado do Sul. The training game was the second before the start of the state championship and had the eyes of the technical commission of Vagner Mancini and some players from the main squad.

+ Escalate your Guild to 2022

The team formed by young people up to 21 years old, commanded by coach Cesar Lopes, will represent Grêmio in the first three rounds of Gauchão so that Mancini has a complete pre-season, as stipulated at the beginning of the year.

The only goal on Saturday was scored by the Santa Catarina team just five minutes into the activity. After that, Grêmio even maintained the volume of play with ball possession and created some chances. The best of them in a free kick by Rildo, who exploded on the post.

1 of 2 Rildo in training game against Própera-SC — Photo: Rodrigo Fatturi/Grêmio Disclosure Rildo in training game against Própera-SC — Photo: Rodrigo Fatturi/Handout Grêmio

In the second half, Lopes changed almost the entire team to observe the alternatives he has. The Guild played with: Adriel; Felipe (Thomas Luciano), Ericson, Alison Calegari and Thiago Rosa (Guilherme Guedes); Jhonata Varela (Gazão) and Frizzo (Bitello); Vini Paulista (Guilherme Azevedo), Pedro Lucas (Rildo) and Rildo (Vitinho); Elias Manoel (Emerson).

The transition team returns to the training routine this Monday and, on Wednesday, faces the last test before the start of Gauchão. Grêmio will host, also at CT Hélio Dourado, Novo Hamburgo, starting at 7pm. On the 26th, Tricolor debuts in the State Championship against Caxias, at the Arena, at 19h.