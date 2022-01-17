After Leila Pereira’s post extolling partnership with Crefisa, Paulo Nobre rebuts statement

This Sunday (16), Leila Pereira made a post on her social networks extolling the partnership between Palmeiras and Crefisa since 2015. This did not resonate so well with Palmeiras fans, including former president Paulo Nobre. In a post on his social networks, the former president, in the form of countering Leila’s statement, praised the first cup in the club’s history: the Savoia Cup, won in 1915.

“Palmeirense, do you know this cup (the one in front!)??? It is the SAVOIA CUP, which marked our 1st game, our 1st victory, our 1st conquest on 01/24/1915… Between it and our 3rd Liberta won on 11/27/2021, there is a history of 107 years of pride, honor, work and glory, which earned us the honorable title of Champion of the 20th Century and made us the Greatest Champion in Brazil; washed the soul of the Brazilian people (humiliated in the 50’s Cup) by being World Champion in 1951; that earned the privilege of representing the Brazilian National Team in an official game in 1965 at the inauguration of Mineirão; that gave players to the Brazilian team in all the cups it won… Finally, OUR PALMEIRAS HAS A LOT OF HISTORY, YESTERDAY, TODAY AND ALWAYS!”, Paulo Nobre said in his post.

In the comments of the publication, many Palmeiras fans expressed dissatisfaction with the current president of the Club, especially in relation to the hiring of a striker for the team that competes in the Club World Cup in February. Some of them joined the “Volta Nobre” campaign, calling for Paulo Nobre to return to the presidency. He has been out of Palmeiras since 2016, at the end of his second term.

Palmeiras is the current two-time champion of Libertadores da América, after beating Flamengo 2-1 in Montevideo. In 2022, the team debuts in the Campeonato Paulista with the transition team, while the holders prepare for the Club World Cup, played in February in Qatar. On the 8th, the team faces the winner of Al-Ahly and Monterrey. In 2020, the team finished fourth in the competition.