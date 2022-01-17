After making fun of Grêmio, Novorizontino says goodbye to Copinha taking a rout

Novorizontino eliminated Grêmio in the third phase of the Copa São Paulo, winning 2-1. Then, they made waves at the Porto Alegre team, saying that they would remove the name “Grêmio” from the club, since the official nomenclature is Grêmio Novorizontian.

All that effort went down the drain on Sunday (16), when they faced América-MG. Coelho showed that he is in a great phase not only among the professionals, but also at the base and put a chocolate from 5 to 2 over Novorizontino.

With a place in the quarterfinals assured, América will face Botafogo, in the group that Grêmio was in. On the other hand, there is Santos x Mirassol, for another spot in the semifinals of the competition. Copinha ends on January 25th, with São Paulo’s birthday.

Gremio x Novorizontino meet again in Serie B

Novorizontino was one of the four teams promoted to Serie B. They did well in the third division and confirmed their spot. Therefore, they will be one of the rivals of the tricolor gaucho on the way back to the national elite.

Founded in March 2010, Novorizontino is a team from the countryside of São Paulo that has been growing rapidly. In 2021 they were champions of the interior of São Paulo, a tournament that played seven times in the first division in this short history, where they have been since 2016.

The club comes from two consecutive accessions, jumping from Serie D in 2020 to Serie B in 2022. How far they can go in this next Serie B season we still don’t know, but the rivalry with Grêmio has already heated up.

Image: Ozair Junior/Novorizontino