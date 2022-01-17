After Nubank’s fall, Itaú is once again the most valuable bank in Latin America

Last Friday (14), Nubank’s market value ended the day down. Thus, the fintech closed the day valued at US$ 37.4 billion, losing the position of most valuable bank in Latin America to Itaú, which on the same day closed at US$ 39.5 billion.

In December, when it debuted on the stock exchange, Nubank was valued at US$ 42 billion. The decline was mainly driven by the expectations of a more intense increase in interest rates in the United States, which affected new companies.

In the first half of the year, Nubank’s shares fell by around 13.4%. On the other hand, Itaú shares continued to rise by 13.3% in the same period. Bradesco’s shares, in turn, also maintained an increase of 10.2%.

Other companies in the same industry as Nubank, such as fintechs and payment technology companies in the US, also recorded a decline; Look:

Digital brokerage Robinhood lost 15%;

Toast lost 25%;

And Affirm had a drop of 31%.

Reasons that affected Nubank

Thus, we can observe that the movement is generalized. Payments technology companies’ numbers on the Nasdaq averaged 5% lower, while banks continued to rise. From March to December last year, the banking sector went through three consecutive highs.

The economic outlook in the US suggests that interest rates that are currently zero will reach 2% to 2.5%, increasing capital costs for companies. And tech companies, including Nubank, are the ones most in need of cash.

However, the economist for the United States at Citi, Veronica Clark, analyzes that the speech of the Fed (the US central bank) has become more contractionary, as US inflation does not give a truce. If before the bank predicted the first rate hike in the US in June, now it sees the increase taking place in March.

Clark does not rule out a more intense increase at the beginning of 2022, of 0.50 percentage point. This movement tends to reduce liquidity (availability of money) in the financial market.

