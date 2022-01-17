After Volcano Erupts, Tongans Are Isolated from the Rest of the World | World

The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haa’pai volcano two days ago covered Tonga with ash, triggering a tsunami across the Pacific, killing two people in Peru.

Neighboring countries and international agencies continue to assess the extent of the damage which, according to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, could be “significant”.

New Zealand and Australia on Monday sent reconnaissance planes to assess the damage and made C-130 military transport aircraft available to transport supplies or land if the runways are operational.

Experts have warned that the internet could remain cut off for several weeks for the nearly 100,000 people living in the country.

Saturday’s volcanic blast severely affected the ash-covered capital Nuku’alofa and cut an underwater communication cable, which could take two weeks to re-establish.

1 of 2 Satellite image shows underwater eruption in Tonga on January 15, 2022 — Photo: Courtesy/Tonga Weather Service Satellite image shows underwater eruption in Tonga on January 15, 2022 — Photo: Courtesy/Tonga Weather Service

The eruption was felt even in Alaska, causing a wave that reached the Pacific coasts from Japan to the United States.

“We know that water is an immediate need,” Ardern told reporters, explaining that New Zealand relies on satellite phones to communicate with the country.

The reconnaissance flights will help inform the Tongan government of the extent of damage caused by the volcano and tsunami and identify aid needs, Ardern added.

No contact with family

New Zealand’s defense minister explained that the island country was able to restore electricity to “large parts” of the city. With communications cut, Tongans outside the country are desperately trying to reach their families.

“I can’t get in touch with my family, there’s no communication,” Filipo Motulalo, a journalist with the Pacific Media Network, told AFP.

“Our house is among those near the area that has already been flooded, so we don’t know the extent of the damage,” he said. Motulalo indicated that many Tongans abroad are concerned. “I think the worst thing is the blackout and the fact that we don’t know anything.”

2 of 2 Satellite images show thick layer of volcanic ash over Tonga — Photo: NICT via AP Satellite images show thick layer of volcanic ash over Tonga — Photo: NICT via AP

Many are concerned about seniors facing the air filled with volcanic dust. Southern Cross Cable Network director Dean Veverka said the internet could be down for two weeks.

“We are receiving inaccurate information, but it appears that the cable has been cut,” said Veverka. “Repair can take up to two weeks.”

Southern Cross is helping Tonga Cable Limited, which owns the 872-kilometer cable that links the island country to Fiji and from there to the rest of the world.

Initially, it was believed that the lack of signal was due to a power outage after the eruption. But tests indicated it was a cable break. Tonga was already without telecommunications for two weeks in 2019 when a ship’s anchor cut the cable.

A small, locally operated satellite service was then established to allow for minimal contact with the outside world.