Again on penalties! Botafogo qualifies for the quarterfinals of Copinha | Botafogo

Botafogo players celebrate qualifying for the quarterfinals of CopinhaFabio de Paula / Botafogo

Published 01/16/2022 17:38

Botafogo has been specializing in the penalty shootout in this São Paulo Junior Football Cup. For the third time in a row, Glorioso tied in the knockout period, this time 1 to 1 with Resende, and secured the next stage on penalties: 5 to 4. Now, they will play in the quarterfinals against Novorizontino or América- MG, who are still playing this Sunday.

The match at Estádio Comendador Souza, in São Paulo, was balanced from the start. Resende had the first big chance with Brendon stopping on Lucas Barreto, while Botafogo had three opportunities to open the scoring, stopping at the opposing goalkeeper or the crossbar.

The goals that were missing in the first half came right after the break. First, Resende opened the scoring at 2, with Léo Pedro taking a rebound from Barreto in a shot from outside the area. Four minutes later, Botafogo tied with Maranhão with a header, after a great cross by Raí.

Before the end of the second half, the referee Guilherme Santana fell on the field, feeling a problem in his right knee, but he recovered and continued until the end. In penalties, Wendel Lessa lost to Botafogo, but Brendon wasted it to Resende. In the first alternating charge, and Feth kicked the crossbar and guaranteed the classification of Glorioso by 5 to 4.