Agricultural trade balance has a surplus of US$ 105 billion in 2021, says Ipea

THE Brazilian agribusiness trade balance closed the year 2021 with a positive balance of US$ 105.1 billion, 19.8% higher than in 2020, driven by the rise in international commodity prices.

Data on Brazilian agribusiness foreign trade were presented by the Institute of Applied Economic Research (IPEA)) this Monday (17).

The document includes a ranking of the main producers, consumers, exporters and importers in the world, highlighting the importance of Brazil in the supply of various commodities, such as sugar, soy, meat and coffee.

While the total trade balance (with products from all sectors) showed a surplus of US$ 36.6 billion, the trade balance of other sectors ended 2021 with a deficit of US$ 68.44 billion, US$ 31 billion higher compared to the previous year. last year.​

Agribusiness trade balance

The sector’s result was a consequence of the historic record in exports, which reached US$ 120.6 billion in 2021, which corresponds to a 19.7% increase compared to 2020.

Of the fifteen main products in the export basket (which accounted for 89.5% in 2021), all had an increase in average prices, some above 20%. In terms of quantity, six products fell, with emphasis on: beef (-8.3%), resulting from the sanctions applied by China to Brazilian sales, coffee (-3.6%), expected performance due to the negative biennial period, and corn (-40.7%), due to the fall in the Brazilian harvest.

Even the period of sanctions imposed by China on Brazilian beef – which lasted almost three months – stopped the growth trend in exports from September 2021. Products such as soy, pork and chicken compensated for this drop until November. However, the resumption of beef shipments to China in December contributed positively to the annual result of exports.

Brazilian agribusiness imports increased by 18.9% compared to 2020, ending 2021 with US$ 15.5 billion. In addition to regularly imported products, such as wheat, olive oil and fish, Brazil also increased imports of soybeans (5.0%) and corn (133.7%).

China remains the main commercial destination for Brazilian agribusiness and shipments totaled US$ 41.02 billion in 2021, up 20.6% compared to 2020. Among the main products imported from Brazil, soybeans in grains stood out (70.2%), beef (39.2%), cellulose (43.4%), sugar (15.6%), pork (47.7%), chicken meat (14.3%) and cotton (28.9%).

For the associate researcher at Ipea, Ana Cecília Kreter, co-author of the note with Rafael Pastre, despite the fact that the amount of beef exported to China is increasing every year, when comparing the per capita consumption of protein by country, China (6, 6 g/day) remains far from the United States (38.6 g/day), Brazil (36.3 g/day) and the European Union (14.7 g/day).

“This signals that demand for 2022 may remain heated by the Asian country. As the country’s average income increases and more people are included in the market economy in China, the consumption of higher value-added products, such as animal proteins, has increased”, evaluated the researcher.

The sanitary issue and logistical efficiency should be decisive for the continuity of the good performance of Brazilian agribusiness exports in 2022.

The director of Dimac, José Ronaldo Castro de Souza Júnior, also emphasizes that “the production estimates for this year are positive, but the result will depend on the weather conditions”. In 2022, in addition to the good estimates for production, adding value to Brazilian products can further expand the contributions of agribusiness to the Brazilian economy.