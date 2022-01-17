Alongside comedy stars, John Mayer carries coffin at Bob Saget’s funeral

Bob Saget
Photo: Twitter @bobsaget

The death of Bob Saget remains one of the saddest moments of 2022 so far.

After his unexpected death in recent days, the cause of which has not yet been revealed, the actor who became famous for the series full house (or Three is too much, in Portuguese) was buried this Friday (14) and, before that, was honored by hundreds of family and friends at a funeral in the Hollywood Hills.

There were all the members of Saget’s family in Three is too much Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin and John Stamos, who took to Twitter to express how painful this moment was:

Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, give me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.

In addition to the cast, other comedy icons such as Judd Apatow, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Green were present. Even song names appeared there and John Mayer, a close friend of the actor, was one of those who helped carry Bob’s coffin.

Below you can check out John Stamos’ Tweet and also an image of Mayer carrying the coffin. May Bob Saget rest in peace, and again, thank you so much for everything!

Bob Saget’s Funeral

