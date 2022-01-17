América-MG forwards agreement with Raúl Cáceres and negotiates with goalkeeper Jailson | america-mg

América-MG remains in the market to bring reinforcements for the 2022 season and the Copa Libertadores dispute. And Coelho has his eye on the neighboring side in two players who were linked to Cruzeiro: goalkeeper Jailson and right-back Raúl Cáceres.

The side sent the contract termination with Cruzeiro this week and has advanced negotiation with Coelho. Cáceres had proposals from other Brazilian clubs and also offers from outside the country. The 30-year-old has experience playing in the Copa Libertadores.

With Raposa, he arrived in 2020 for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, being one of the most assiduous of the team in the first year, with 32 matches and four goals scored. Last season, he appeared as a starter for most of the year, but lost space in the final stretch of Serie B with Vanderlei Luxemburgo. There were 28 games and one goal scored.

Jailson, on the other hand, was announced by Cruzeiro to be an option in the goal. However, with the change of management of the rival, the player did not enter into agreement and ended up without a club. Jailson is a two-time Libertadores champion with Palmeiras and has extensive experience in international tournaments.

The player started negotiations with Coelho in the last hours after Matheus Cavichioli found the need to undergo heart surgery. The goalkeeper will be out indefinitely. The information was initially released by the Itatiaia radio and confirmed by ge.

Jailson has been at Palmeiras since 2014. Before that, he played for Ceará, Oeste-SP, Guaratinguetá-SP, Juventude, Americana-SP and Ituano. In his curriculum, in addition to Libertadores, he has two Brazilian Championships, two Copas do Brasil and a Brazilian Series C.