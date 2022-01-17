Pleno.News – 15:17 | updated on 01/16/2022 15:41



Anchor Meiry Lanunce, who was one of Globo’s main journalists in Pernambuco, resigned from the station last Friday (14). She decided to leave after 21 years and eight months at the company.

According to information from the website Notícias da TV, the professional had been thinking about leaving Globo due to lack of space. Until September 2020, Meiry was the anchor of the NE2 newscast, but she was suddenly removed from the role, starting to make reports of little prominence.

This would be the third casualty at Globo do Recife in just two months, according to the website.

The journalist said goodbye to her colleagues through an internal email. She spoke of “courage” to reinvent herself and even left a message of thanks.

On Instagram, she reposted tributes she received after her departure from Globo.

